The EU may adopt the 18th package of sanctions against Russia in the near future

The next, 18th package of European Union sanctions against Russia may be adopted soon. This was reported by Rikard Jozwiak, editor of "Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty", on his X (Twitter) page, according to UNN.

Details

According to Jozwiak, Bratislava received guarantees from the European Commission today, July 3, regarding the gradual phasing out of Russian energy carriers by 2027.

Thanks to the achieved compromise, the EU can now promptly approve a new package of restrictions against the aggressor state, aimed at strengthening economic pressure.

"Slovakia seems to have received the assurances it needed from the European Commission regarding the gradual phasing out of Russian energy by 2027."

"This could lead to the adoption of the next package of sanctions (18th) against Russia very soon," he added.

The editor of "Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty" noted that Hungary, which traditionally hinders the adoption of decisions in support of Ukraine at the EU level, has not yet expressed open objections to the new package of sanctions.

Recall

The approval of the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia is delayed. Hungary and Slovakia are blocking the restrictions, demanding guarantees of gas supplies, and the US is not rushing to lower the price cap on Russian oil.

