The EU may adopt the 18th package of sanctions against Russia in the near future

$41.810.01
49.130.28
ukenru
Tomorrow or in the coming days: Zelenskyy confirmed conversation with Trump
03:32 PM • 18587 views
Tomorrow or in the coming days: Zelenskyy confirmed conversation with Trump
Exclusive
July 3, 02:02 PM • 62352 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
July 3, 01:42 PM • 58647 views
Zelenskyy on the document signed with the USA: we expect a large number of "Shaheds" to be shot down
Exclusive
July 3, 12:41 PM • 59231 views
Over 250 civilians have died in Kyiv since the start of the full-scale invasion
Exclusive
July 3, 09:27 AM • 77582 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM • 98728 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
July 3, 07:48 AM • 64704 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Exclusive
July 3, 06:58 AM • 63806 views
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
Exclusive
July 3, 06:55 AM • 41229 views
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Exclusive
July 3, 06:19 AM • 29818 views
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
1.4m/s
67%
752mm
Popular news
Legalization of pornography: what do Kyiv residents think about the initiative - survey (video)July 3, 12:24 PM • 114424 views
Mandate stronger than law: why Kuzminykh is still a deputy, despite crime and violationsJuly 3, 12:45 PM • 67978 views
Liverpool confirms death of footballer Diogo Jota: how the football community reactedJuly 3, 01:08 PM • 53877 views
A package with Santa and a pea can: how defendants in corruption cases hid bribesJuly 3, 01:33 PM • 56362 views
"Internal interest": who in ARMA can lobby the company with Russian ties "Alakor City" in the competition for "Gulliver"July 3, 02:09 PM • 48890 views
Publications
"Internal interest": who in ARMA can lobby the company with Russian ties "Alakor City" in the competition for "Gulliver"July 3, 02:09 PM • 48958 views
A package with Santa and a pea can: how defendants in corruption cases hid bribesJuly 3, 01:33 PM • 56432 views
Liverpool confirms death of footballer Diogo Jota: how the football community reactedJuly 3, 01:08 PM • 53949 views
Mandate stronger than law: why Kuzminykh is still a deputy, despite crime and violationsJuly 3, 12:45 PM • 68050 views
Legalization of pornography: what do Kyiv residents think about the initiative - survey (video)July 3, 12:24 PM • 114495 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Denis Shmyhal
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Masoud Pezeshkian
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Chernihiv Oblast
Qatar
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 86395 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 67951 views
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attentionJuly 2, 02:39 PM • 74061 views
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth seasonJuly 2, 12:56 PM • 79495 views
Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million eurosJuly 2, 07:53 AM • 132953 views
Actual
Shahed-136
YouTube
Bild
MIM-104 Patriot
M270 (MLRS)

The EU may adopt the 18th package of sanctions against Russia in the near future

Kyiv • UNN

 • 902 views

The European Union may soon adopt the 18th package of sanctions against Russia. Slovakia has received guarantees from the European Commission regarding a gradual phase-out of Russian energy carriers by 2027, which removes obstacles to the approval of new restrictions.

The EU may adopt the 18th package of sanctions against Russia in the near future

The next, 18th package of European Union sanctions against Russia may be adopted soon. This was reported by Rikard Jozwiak, editor of "Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty", on his X (Twitter) page, according to UNN.

Details

According to Jozwiak, Bratislava received guarantees from the European Commission today, July 3, regarding the gradual phasing out of Russian energy carriers by 2027.

Thanks to the achieved compromise, the EU can now promptly approve a new package of restrictions against the aggressor state, aimed at strengthening economic pressure.

"Slovakia seems to have received the assurances it needed from the European Commission regarding the gradual phasing out of Russian energy by 2027."

"This could lead to the adoption of the next package of sanctions (18th) against Russia very soon," he added.

The editor of "Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty" noted that Hungary, which traditionally hinders the adoption of decisions in support of Ukraine at the EU level, has not yet expressed open objections to the new package of sanctions.

Recall

The approval of the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia is delayed. Hungary and Slovakia are blocking the restrictions, demanding guarantees of gas supplies, and the US is not rushing to lower the price cap on Russian oil.

The 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia will be adopted soon - Sybiha30.06.25, 13:22 • 984 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Radio Liberty
European Commission
European Union
Slovakia
United States
Hungary
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9