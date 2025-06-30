$41.820.04
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

The 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia will be adopted soon - Sybiha

Kyiv • UNN

 • 975 views

The European Union will soon adopt the 18th package of sanctions against Russia. Ukraine also expects strong sanctioning steps from the USA, in particular the Lindsey Graham bill.

The 18th package of European Union sanctions against Russia is expected to be adopted in the near future. Ukraine also hopes for sanctions pressure from the United States, in particular on Lindsey Graham's bills, said Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha during a joint press conference with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, UNN reports.

Details

We thank the German side for the most active promotion of the 18th sanctions package of the European Union. It should be adopted in the near future, we are very much counting on it. Our partners impose sanctions against Russia not only to support Ukraine, but also for themselves, to deprive the Russian war machine of resources and protect Europe.

- noted the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to him, Ukraine hopes for increased sanctions pressure on Russia from the United States.

I thank Germany for its position on Nord Stream. We agree that gas dependence on Russia must forever remain in the past. Pressure on Russia must be coordinated from both sides of the Atlantic. We hope for the adoption of strong sanctions steps from the US, in particular Lindsey Graham's bill. Such steps will contribute to the peace process, not hinder it.

- Sybiha reported.

Addition

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul confirmed Germany's continued involvement in strengthening Ukraine's air defense. Germany will also provide 9 billion euros and finance long-range weapons.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Politics
Nord Stream
Andrii Sybiha
Lindsey Graham
European Union
Germany
United States
Ukraine
