Complicity in aggression against Ukraine: indictments against 12 Russian senators sent to court

The Prosecutor General's Office has sent indictments to court against 12 senators of the Russian Federation Council for aiding and abetting in waging an aggressive war against Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

An indictment has been sent to court against 12 senators of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, accused of aiding and abetting in waging an aggressive war against Ukraine and encroaching on its territorial integrity and inviolability (Part 5 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 437; Part 3 of Article 110 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). - the report says.

Details

The investigation established that on February 22, 2022, the specified individuals, acting intentionally and in concert, supported the decision of the highest military-political leadership of the Russian Federation by participating in a meeting of the Federation Council, during which they approved resolutions on: the ratification of the so-called "treaties of friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance" between the Russian Federation and the pseudo-entities "LPR" and "DPR"; permission to use the armed forces of the Russian Federation outside the country's territory.

Such actions created the legal preconditions for the start of armed aggression against Ukraine.

In addition, on October 4, 2022, the senators, realizing that the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions are an integral part of the territory of Ukraine, ensured the adoption of federal constitutional laws that "ratified" the so-called treaties on the "accession" of these temporarily occupied territories to the Russian Federation.

Such decisions of the Federation Council contributed to the illegal change of the state border of Ukraine, the violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and also created a legal basis for the further annexation of Ukrainian territories.

The pre-trial investigation was carried out by investigators of the Main Investigation Department of the Security Service of Ukraine with the operational support of the SBU.

Add

Since the beginning of 2025, the Prosecutor General's Office has sent indictments to court against 62 senators of the Russian Federation Council involved in legitimizing aggression and annexing Ukrainian territories.