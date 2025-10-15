$41.750.14
48.240.10
ukenru
10:41 AM • 1480 views
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Exclusive
10:14 AM • 5708 views
Second month without a decision: the consideration of the complaint against the closure of the case against the NBU's chief lawyer Zyma has been disrupted again
09:25 AM • 11667 views
Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him
09:00 AM • 12230 views
Zelenskyy formed Odesa CMA and appointed Lysak as its head
08:32 AM • 11927 views
Around 4,500 new fines monthly: TCCs intensify military registration checks – infographicPhoto
Exclusive
08:03 AM • 14114 views
Rape of a 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia: defense tells at what stage the appeal against the verdict for the boys is being considered
07:49 AM • 14637 views
Russia attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure three times in a week, hitting a thermal power plant overnight - Naftogaz
Exclusive
07:17 AM • 23544 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
07:08 AM • 23872 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation
06:15 AM • 13422 views
General Staff confirmed repeated strike on oil terminal in Feodosia and attack on other objects of the Russian occupier
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
3.7m/s
51%
754mm
Popular news
Emergency power outages introduced in a number of regionsOctober 15, 05:19 AM • 19710 views
Legendary Victoria's Secret "angels" are back on the runway: when and where to watch the showVideo05:50 AM • 40961 views
Emergency power outages covered more regions: details06:02 AM • 10761 views
Poland liquidates the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau: why this is an alarming signal for NABU08:15 AM • 17089 views
Odesa CMA to be headed by Dnipropetrovsk RMA head Lysak - report08:31 AM • 5460 views
Publications
Silent hunting: which mushrooms to pick in October and how not to confuse them with poisonous "doubles"Photo11:45 AM • 200 views
Poland liquidates the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau: why this is an alarming signal for NABU08:15 AM • 17245 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
Exclusive
07:17 AM • 23544 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation07:08 AM • 23872 views
Legendary Victoria's Secret "angels" are back on the runway: when and where to watch the showVideo05:50 AM • 41111 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Serhiy Lysak
Mark Rutte
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
Brussels
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Finland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 55417 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 34820 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhotoOctober 14, 01:05 PM • 36857 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 44573 views
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choiceOctober 13, 03:15 PM • 48457 views
Actual
Series
Bild
The Guardian
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Film

Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1474 views

The Tax Committee supported bill No. 14025, which provides for the taxation of citizens' income from the sale of goods and services through digital platforms. The Ministry of Finance plans to raise UAH 14 billion in additional taxes per year.

Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"

The Tax Committee supported Bill No. 14025 for the first reading, which provides for the introduction of taxation of citizens' income from the sale of goods and the provision of services through digital platforms.

This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"The Tax Committee supported Bill No. 14025 on the introduction of international automatic exchange of information on income received through digital platforms for the first reading. Popularly known as the 'OLX tax'," Zheleznyak wrote.

He noted that 15 MPs voted "for", and 4 abstained.

The Ministry of Finance plans to collect UAH 14 billion in additional taxes per year. These have already been included in the 2026 Budget and will therefore be considered together on October 21-24.

According to Zheleznyak, two changes were made to the committee's decision:

  • the tax exemption (i.e., what is not taxable income) will be not from income up to UAH 36,000, but up to EUR 2,000;
    • it will come into force after the Tax Service joins the Multilateral Agreement of Competent Authorities on the Automatic Exchange of Information on Income Received Through Digital Platforms.

      I will not vote for such a version until there is decriminalization of Article 301 regarding the decriminalization of adult content. Otherwise, it's some kind of hypocrisy... And a gift to our law enforcement officers of a list of all Ukrainian women whom they will immediately go to "ticket"

      - Zheleznyak stated.

      Budget-2026: government plans to raise over UAH 22 billion from tax on OLX and introduction of “excise tax on sweet water”15.09.25, 21:26 • 4419 views

      Addition

      A bill on taxes from citizens who sell goods or provide services through online platforms has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for consideration.

      The explanatory note to the bill states that it was developed to ensure the introduction in Ukraine of international automatic exchange of information on income received through digital platforms, and to harmonize national tax legislation with the law of the European Union and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (hereinafter - OECD), which will contribute to the fulfillment of Ukraine's international obligations as a candidate country for EU and OECD membership. 

      It is stipulated that a resident taxpayer who has reached the age of 18 and simultaneously meets all the following requirements has the right to tax income from reporting activities at a rate of 5%:

      • the taxpayer has at least one current account opened specifically for the purpose of carrying out reporting activities, and notifies each reporting platform operator with whom an agreement has been concluded to provide access to the platform, of the number (details) of the current account through which settlements are made during the reporting activities;
        • carries out settlements during the reporting activities exclusively in monetary form - cash or non-cash - using a current account opened specifically for the purpose of carrying out reporting activities;
          • no decision has been made regarding the application of special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) against the taxpayer in accordance with the procedure established by the Law of Ukraine "On Sanctions";
            • is not a self-employed person in accordance with the Code; · does not use hired labor;
              • the amount of income received by an individual - reporting seller during the calendar year from reporting activities cannot exceed 834 minimum wages established by law as of January 1 of the tax (reporting) year (about UAH 6.7 million as of January 1, 2025);
                • does not sell excisable goods.

                  Recall

                  The Cabinet of Ministers plans to raise over UAH 22 billion next year from taxation of online platforms and the introduction of an excise tax on sweetened beverages.

                  Anna Murashko

                  EconomyPolitics
                  Verkhovna Rada
                  European Union
                  Yaroslav Zheleznyak