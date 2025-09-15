$41.280.03
Syrskyi dismissed two corps commanders due to personnel and territorial losses - General Staff
03:43 PM • 15951 views
Government approved Draft Budget-2026 with a deficit of 18.4% of GDP
Exclusive
02:18 PM • 18443 views
The cryptocurrency market in Ukraine will not be legalized anytime soon. The Rada explained the reason
Exclusive
September 15, 12:27 PM • 23128 views
Crimes involving unregistered weapons are on the rise: leading regions named
Exclusive
September 15, 09:58 AM • 26437 views
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 57430 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
September 15, 03:31 AM • 36678 views
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
September 15, 01:55 AM • 32686 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM • 36307 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM • 58580 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Budget-2026: government plans to raise over UAH 22 billion from tax on OLX and introduction of "excise tax on sweet water"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1440 views

The Cabinet of Ministers plans to raise over UAH 22 billion next year from taxing online platforms and introducing an excise tax on sweet drinks. An additional UAH 26 billion is expected from the collection of tax debt.

Budget-2026: government plans to raise over UAH 22 billion from tax on OLX and introduction of “excise tax on sweet water”

Next year, the Cabinet of Ministers plans to raise over UAH 22 billion from taxing online platforms and introducing an excise tax on sweet and flavored drinks. This was announced by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, as reported by UNN.

Money is foreseen from the "OLX tax" (platform taxation) and the introduction of an "excise tax on sweet water." From this, they plan to raise +22.5 billion hryvnias next year (14 and 8.5 billion, respectively).

- Zheleznyak said.

He also noted that another UAH 26 billion is planned to be received from "improving work on collecting tax debt."

Recall

A bill on taxes from citizens who sell goods or provide services through online platforms has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for consideration. It is to be considered by the Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy.

For more than 2 years, a bill has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada that provides for the introduction of an excise tax on sweet and flavored drinks, which could increase the prices of these drinks by 5 hryvnias.

Sweet carbonated drinks in Ukraine could become more expensive by 10-20% if the bill, which provides for the introduction of an excise tax on sweet and flavored drinks, is adopted. However, the bill has been in the Verkhovna Rada for more than two years, and it is currently unknown when it could theoretically be considered in the first reading.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
Verkhovna Rada
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Ukraine