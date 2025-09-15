Budget-2026: government plans to raise over UAH 22 billion from tax on OLX and introduction of “excise tax on sweet water”

Next year, the Cabinet of Ministers plans to raise over UAH 22 billion from taxing online platforms and introducing an excise tax on sweet and flavored drinks. This was announced by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, as reported by UNN.

Money is foreseen from the "OLX tax" (platform taxation) and the introduction of an "excise tax on sweet water." From this, they plan to raise +22.5 billion hryvnias next year (14 and 8.5 billion, respectively). - Zheleznyak said.

He also noted that another UAH 26 billion is planned to be received from "improving work on collecting tax debt."

Recall

A bill on taxes from citizens who sell goods or provide services through online platforms has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for consideration. It is to be considered by the Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy.

For more than 2 years, a bill has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada that provides for the introduction of an excise tax on sweet and flavored drinks, which could increase the prices of these drinks by 5 hryvnias.

Sweet carbonated drinks in Ukraine could become more expensive by 10-20% if the bill, which provides for the introduction of an excise tax on sweet and flavored drinks, is adopted. However, the bill has been in the Verkhovna Rada for more than two years, and it is currently unknown when it could theoretically be considered in the first reading.