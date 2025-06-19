Cold front covers Ukraine: rains with thunderstorms and strong winds expected

A cold atmospheric front is passing through Ukraine, bringing with it a significant cooling and gusty wind. UNN reports this, citing meteorologist Natalka Didenko.

Didenko reported that cold air is entering the rear of the atmospheric front.

"A cold atmospheric front is passing and will continue to pass through Ukraine, and colder air will spread into its rear," the meteorologist noted.

According to her, a temperature drop should be expected in most regions of the country in the coming day.

"Therefore, tomorrow, June 20, most regions will experience fresh weather with air temperatures of +15...+21 degrees, while it will be warmer in the southern part, +20...+25 degrees," Didenko reported.

In addition to the cooling, she said, an increase in wind should be expected. The meteorologist specified the nature of the weather phenomenon.

"The wind from the northwest is again predicted to be gusty, at times with storm gusts up to 15-20 meters per second," Natalka Didenko emphasized.

She explained the reason for such atmospheric fluctuations.

"Because (look at the map below) Ukraine is currently located between an anticyclone in the west and a cyclone in the east," the meteorologist explained.

She added that this particular synoptic situation causes unstable weather conditions.

"The confrontation of these two polar atmospheric formations, with a high atmospheric front and low atmospheric pressure, creates conditions for increased wind," the meteorologist explained.

Precipitation is also expected, with thunderstorms in some places.

"Rain, with thunderstorms in some places, will occur overnight in the south, west, and north of Ukraine, and during the day on Friday it will be in the northern regions, in Volyn, Rivne, and Kharkiv regions," Didenko reported.

At the same time, she noted that the situation in the central and eastern regions will be more stable.

"No precipitation in the rest of the territory," the meteorologist added.

Regarding the weather in the capital, Didenko also gave a forecast.

"In Kyiv on June 20, intermittent rain is expected, with possible thunderstorms. The wind will be northwesterly with strong storm gusts. The temperature in the capital will drop to +16...+18 degrees," she reported.

The meteorologist warned that the bad weather will last at least until the end of the week.

"It will still be cool on Saturday, and it will warm up on Sunday," Didenko noted.

In conclusion of her forecast, she issued a warning to Ukrainians.

"Wrap your necks with beautiful scarves, put on cardigans or jackets, be careful not to let laundry blow off open balconies, and don't let potted plants fall on anyone's head – in short, be careful in strong winds," advised Natalka Didenko.

