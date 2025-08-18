$41.340.11
Cocaine delivered 24/7 in Kyiv and Odesa: 10 drug dealers detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1008 views

Law enforcement officers exposed a criminal organization of 10 people that was engaged in selling cocaine in Kyiv and Odesa. Drug couriers worked around the clock, using fake passes, and sold up to 50 grams of cocaine per day.

Cocaine delivered 24/7 in Kyiv and Odesa: 10 drug dealers detained

The suspects created a network of drug couriers, sought clients through social media, guaranteed round-the-clock delivery using fake passes, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

10 members of a criminal organization who were engaged in the sale of cocaine in Kyiv and Odesa during curfew hours have been notified of suspicions.

- the agency reports.

According to investigators, the suspects created a network of drug couriers who guaranteed drug delivery to clients at any time. In total, two organizers of the illegal business were identified.

Operating scheme

For unhindered night trips, drivers used fake passes, volunteer certificates, and documents from state institutions. Clients for the "goods" were sought through Telegram, and payment was accepted in cash or to crypto wallets.

The drug couriers themselves were checked on a polygraph before being hired.

- reports the Office of the Prosecutor General

How much did the prohibited substances cost?

The price per gram of cocaine during the day was 200 US dollars, during curfew - 250 dollars. Approximately 50 grams of drugs were sold per day.

Law enforcement officers detained the figures of the drug business scheme.

Thus, at the moment, 10 members of the criminal organization are suspected, and 15 facts of cocaine sale have also been documented.

During searches, packages with drugs were seized from members of the criminal organization and sent for examination.

- the prosecutor's office informs.

Also seized were grenade fuses, ammunition of various calibers, and draft records.

All suspects were detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

The sanction of the articles for drug trafficking as part of a criminal organization provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 12 years with confiscation of property.

Recall

The case against nine members of a drug organization that manufactured and distributed drugs throughout Ukraine has been sent to court. The perpetrators set up nine laboratories and six warehouses, and the monthly turnover reached over 7 million hryvnias.

Earlier, UNN reported that law enforcement officers in Kyiv liquidated 4 drug laboratories, seized precursors, drugs, and prohibited substances worth 122 million hryvnias.

Ihor Telezhnikov

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Hand grenade
Hryvnia
Telegram
Cryptocurrency
United States dollar
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Ukraine
Odesa
Kyiv