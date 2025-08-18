CNN on Oval Office talks - friendlier atmosphere than in February: Zelenskyy in a suit was gracious

The Ukrainian side paid a lot of attention to ensuring that the negotiations did not go off track. President Zelenskyy's choice of clothing and his friendly tone created a carefree moment. CNN writes about this, as reported by UNN.

Details

The atmosphere in the Oval Office during today's meeting between the US and Ukrainian presidents, Trump and Zelenskyy, was much friendlier than during the stormy dispute that took place in February 2025, when Zelenskyy was in that room with Trump for the first time.

Obviously, the Ukrainian side was prepared, CNN notes.

Zelenskyy was in a suit – apparently a concession to Trump's displeasure with the military uniform the Ukrainian president wore during the February meeting. This time, the choice of clothing created a carefree moment.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy came with a letter for Trump from his wife. He also praised US First Lady Melania Trump's message to Putin regarding the protection of children suffering during the war.

Also, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the word "thank you" four times within the first 10 seconds of his brief speech.

Thank you for the invitation and thank you very much for your efforts, personal efforts, aimed at stopping the killings and ending this war. Thank you for taking this opportunity, thank you very much to your wife - said Zelenskyy.

Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff were present on the couch in the Oval Office, but unlike in February, the US president's delegation was silent during today's meeting.

