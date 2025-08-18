$41.340.11
48.310.13
ukenru
06:12 PM • 800 views
Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have security guarantees - Trump
05:41 PM • 3148 views
We allow elections - Zelenskyy
02:38 PM • 16715 views
"I know what I'm doing - I don't need advice": Trump lashed out at critics of his actions to end the war in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
02:23 PM • 46739 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
01:21 PM • 36458 views
Starmer ready to support peace deal with Ukraine without ceasefire condition
Exclusive
01:19 PM • 51171 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
August 18, 11:50 AM • 38827 views
It will be epoch-making: Minister of Economy on the new Labor Code
Exclusive
August 18, 08:34 AM • 114466 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
August 18, 08:23 AM • 105932 views
European countries restrict real estate purchases by Russian citizens: which countries are on the list Photo
August 18, 03:44 AM • 59482 views
Trump: Zelenskyy can end the war with Russia almost immediately if he wants toPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
1.6m/s
59%
750mm
Popular news
Academic year 2025-2026: how will education be conducted and when to expect holidaysAugust 18, 09:00 AM • 110459 views
Budapest accuses Ukraine of pipeline attack, Kyiv respondsVideoAugust 18, 10:02 AM • 93302 views
The Supreme Court put an end to cases of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market: what happenedAugust 18, 10:51 AM • 89413 views
Ukraine at the finish line: when can negotiation clusters with the EU open?August 18, 11:22 AM • 34385 views
Media learned the composition of participants in the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump04:07 PM • 26647 views
Publications
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
Exclusive
02:23 PM • 46758 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
01:19 PM • 51183 views
The Supreme Court put an end to cases of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market: what happenedAugust 18, 10:51 AM • 89921 views
Academic year 2025-2026: how will education be conducted and when to expect holidaysAugust 18, 09:00 AM • 110954 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
Exclusive
August 18, 08:34 AM • 114474 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Andriy Sybiha
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Washington, D.C.
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raisedVideo05:45 PM • 1268 views
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 68633 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 60951 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 94135 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 80290 views
Actual
The Guardian
Hryvnia
Truth Social
Readiness 2030
ReArm Europe

Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have security guarantees - Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 872 views

Donald Trump stated that Ukraine will not become a NATO member. Instead, the country will receive "good security guarantees" and "very good protection."

Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have security guarantees - Trump

US President Donald Trump stated that Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have "good security guarantees" and "very good protection." Trump said this during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington, as reported by UNN.

Details

We have always said that Ukraine will never be admitted to NATO. We have not discussed this, I don't know if we will discuss it today, but we will provide them with good security guarantees. Very good protection 

- Trump said.

Recall

European leaders stated that Russia cannot have a veto right on Ukraine's path to the EU and NATO.

UNN also wrote that the US and European countries are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees, similar to NATO's Article 5, but not on behalf of the Alliance.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
NATO
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine