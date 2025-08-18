Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have security guarantees - Trump

US President Donald Trump stated that Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have "good security guarantees" and "very good protection." Trump said this during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington, as reported by UNN.

We have always said that Ukraine will never be admitted to NATO. We have not discussed this, I don't know if we will discuss it today, but we will provide them with good security guarantees. Very good protection - Trump said.

European leaders stated that Russia cannot have a veto right on Ukraine's path to the EU and NATO.

UNN also wrote that the US and European countries are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees, similar to NATO's Article 5, but not on behalf of the Alliance.