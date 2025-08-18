Trump and Zelenskyy meeting: journalists have already been removed from the Oval Office

$41.340.11
48.310.13
ukenru
06:12 PM • 2772 views
Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have security guarantees - Trump
05:41 PM • 4966 views
We allow elections - Zelenskyy
02:38 PM • 17633 views
"I know what I'm doing - I don't need advice": Trump lashed out at critics of his actions to end the war in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
02:23 PM • 49423 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
01:21 PM • 37762 views
Starmer ready to support peace deal with Ukraine without ceasefire condition
Exclusive
01:19 PM • 53387 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
August 18, 11:50 AM • 39817 views
It will be epoch-making: Minister of Economy on the new Labor Code
Exclusive
August 18, 08:34 AM • 115940 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
August 18, 08:23 AM • 106241 views
European countries restrict real estate purchases by Russian citizens: which countries are on the list Photo
August 18, 03:44 AM • 59611 views
Trump: Zelenskyy can end the war with Russia almost immediately if he wants toPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
1.6m/s
59%
750mm
Popular news
Academic year 2025-2026: how will education be conducted and when to expect holidaysAugust 18, 09:00 AM • 112659 views
Budapest accuses Ukraine of pipeline attack, Kyiv respondsVideoAugust 18, 10:02 AM • 94615 views
The Supreme Court put an end to cases of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market: what happenedAugust 18, 10:51 AM • 91696 views
Ukraine at the finish line: when can negotiation clusters with the EU open?August 18, 11:22 AM • 35579 views
Media learned the composition of participants in the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump04:07 PM • 28153 views
Publications
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
Exclusive
02:23 PM • 49467 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
01:19 PM • 53425 views
The Supreme Court put an end to cases of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market: what happenedAugust 18, 10:51 AM • 92315 views
Academic year 2025-2026: how will education be conducted and when to expect holidaysAugust 18, 09:00 AM • 113239 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
Exclusive
August 18, 08:34 AM • 115965 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Andriy Sybiha
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Washington, D.C.
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raisedVideo05:45 PM • 1612 views
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 69173 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 61440 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 94600 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 80709 views
Actual
The Guardian
Hryvnia
Truth Social
Readiness 2030
ReArm Europe

Trump and Zelenskyy meeting: journalists have already been removed from the Oval Office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1058 views

During the meeting of the US and Ukrainian presidents in the Oval Office of the White House, journalists were removed from the room. This is reported by Western media.

Trump and Zelenskyy meeting: journalists have already been removed from the Oval Office

Journalists were removed from the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy today in the Oval Office at the White House, Western media report, writes UNN.

Details

"Media removed from Oval Office," Bloomberg writes.

According to the agenda, Zelenskyy is scheduled to have an hour-long meeting with Trump.

Trump to have an hour-long meeting with Zelenskyy, then another hour with European leaders: White House releases schedule18.08.25, 12:55 • 4508 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsMultimedia
Oval Office
White House
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine