Trump and Zelenskyy meeting: journalists have already been removed from the Oval Office

Journalists were removed from the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy today in the Oval Office at the White House, Western media report, writes UNN.

Details

"Media removed from Oval Office," Bloomberg writes.

According to the agenda, Zelenskyy is scheduled to have an hour-long meeting with Trump.

Trump to have an hour-long meeting with Zelenskyy, then another hour with European leaders: White House releases schedule