Trump and Zelenskyy meeting: journalists have already been removed from the Oval Office
Kyiv • UNN
During the meeting of the US and Ukrainian presidents in the Oval Office of the White House, journalists were removed from the room. This is reported by Western media.
Details
"Media removed from Oval Office," Bloomberg writes.
According to the agenda, Zelenskyy is scheduled to have an hour-long meeting with Trump.
