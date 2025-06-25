Cloning "Diia" and fake military medical commission certificates: SSU exposed a large-scale scheme of mobilization fraud

$41.790.08
48.510.49
ukenru
Discussed the purchase of American air defense systems and co-production of drones: Zelensky revealed details of the meeting with Trump
04:35 PM • 4326 views
Discussed the purchase of American air defense systems and co-production of drones: Zelensky revealed details of the meeting with Trump
03:23 PM • 16627 views
Putin will not attend the BRICS summit due to the ICC warrant - media
02:34 PM • 27390 views
Trump believes Putin would like to get out of the war
01:56 PM • 31310 views
Zelenskyy revealed details of the meeting with Trump: covered all truly significant issues
01:08 PM • 35081 views
NATO will support Ukraine on its irreversible path to Alliance membership - Rutte
12:15 PM • 42003 views
Ukraine wants to increase defense spending by more than UAH 400 billion: the government has approved the draft law
Exclusive
June 25, 10:31 AM • 49086 views
Changed their minds at the last moment: there is no common position in the Verkhovna Rada tax committee regarding the draft law on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Exclusive
June 25, 08:45 AM • 61903 views
In the Ministry of Social Policy, it was explained why it is impossible to solve labor market problems with quick immigration, and what else is needed
June 24, 05:47 PM • 76031 views
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
Exclusive
June 24, 05:30 PM • 105057 views
Reasonable and justified: the Verkhovna Rada supported Kravchenko's initiative to abolish the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
3.1m/s
52%
748mm
Popular news
Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: Court Postpones Election of Precautionary Measure for Chernyshov until TomorrowJune 25, 08:15 AM • 73685 views
"We'll discuss the obvious": Trump confirmed he will meet with Zelenskyy at the NATO summitJune 25, 08:58 AM • 75202 views
Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine: Kremlin ready to define a new roundJune 25, 09:53 AM • 93691 views
Top 5 recipes to help you survive the hot summer with tasteJune 25, 10:16 AM • 109666 views
NATO has reached an agreement to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP - media12:25 PM • 45289 views
Publications
Pharmaceutical inflation and government miscalculation: marketing was banned, but drug prices did not decrease04:14 PM • 15400 views
Applicant for "Gulliver" could not refute Russian citizenship: "Alakor City" is hiding behind a Canadian passport01:29 PM • 37462 views
Top 5 recipes to help you survive the hot summer with tasteJune 25, 10:16 AM • 109813 views
Hitting the same rake twice: owner of a company with Russian citizenship tries for the second time to take over the capital's "Gulliver"June 24, 03:24 PM • 142038 views
Inflation for pharmaceutical products reached 13.9% - Minister of Health Viktor LiashkoJune 24, 12:11 PM • 183070 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denis Shmyhal
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
The Hague
Iran
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The most expensive wedding of the year has begun: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his fiancée arrived in Venice, despite protests04:39 PM • 7248 views
I'm going to go and "punch" him: Trump on the NATO Secretary General who called him "daddy"03:21 PM • 13315 views
Protesters in Venice celebrated a "victory": Bezos moved the wedding from the city centerJune 24, 06:18 PM • 52513 views
Amber Heard returns to acting after Depp scandalJune 24, 02:38 PM • 59271 views
Gellar seeks to resurrect dead heroes in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" rebootJune 24, 11:51 AM • 71092 views
Actual
Shahed-136
The Guardian
Financial Times
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17
United States dollar

Cloning "Diia" and fake military medical commission certificates: SSU exposed a large-scale scheme of mobilization fraud

Kyiv • UNN

 • 912 views

The SSU exposed a large-scale scheme for the production of fake "Diia" and "Reserve+" mobile applications, as well as forged documents for those evading mobilization. The organizers, who operated in three regions, sold their "services" for up to 6.5 thousand US dollars.

Cloning "Diia" and fake military medical commission certificates: SSU exposed a large-scale scheme of mobilization fraud

Cyber ​​experts of the Security Service of Ukraine exposed an organization of dealers who sold clones of the "Reserve+" and "Diia" applications to evaders for verification by the TCC. A large-scale scheme of evasion from mobilization operated in Cherkasy, Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBU in Telegram.

Details

The criminal group also forged military registration certificates, certificates of passing the military medical commission and reservations for evaders.

According to the investigation, 5 persons involved in the organization of the fraud, who acted as part of a criminal group, are involved. Two of them are students of the Zhytomyr higher educational institution who created "clones" of the "Diia" and "Reserve+" mobile applications.

The attackers entered personal data into the electronic accounts of those liable for military service in order to mislead representatives of the TCC during document verification.

The defendants sold their "telephone applications" through specially designed Telegram bots. Three more defendants, residents of Cherkasy region, traded in pseudo-applications and forged documents for evaders.

To make the fake, the dealers equipped an underground printing house on the territory of a private service station. The cost of forgery was up to 6.5 thousand US dollars per evader.

Promised travel abroad and work in the defense industry: a fraudster who earned almost UAH 400,000 was exposed in Lviv region06.05.25, 15:17 • 6542 views

During searches at the places of residence of the defendants in the Cherkasy, Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions, fictitious conclusions of the military medical commission, forged seals, as well as mobile phones, computer equipment and other equipment that the attackers used in criminal activities were found.

The issue of bringing all participants of the "scheme" to justice is being resolved. The attackers face up to 8 years in prison with confiscation of property.

For $15,000, he was booking men from being drafted into the Armed Forces: an employee of the Constitutional Court has been notified of suspicion18.04.25, 15:51 • 7991 view

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Diia (service)
Telegram
Zhytomyr Oblast
Cherkasy Oblast
Security Service of Ukraine
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9