Cloning "Diia" and fake military medical commission certificates: SSU exposed a large-scale scheme of mobilization fraud

Cyber ​​experts of the Security Service of Ukraine exposed an organization of dealers who sold clones of the "Reserve+" and "Diia" applications to evaders for verification by the TCC. A large-scale scheme of evasion from mobilization operated in Cherkasy, Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBU in Telegram.

The criminal group also forged military registration certificates, certificates of passing the military medical commission and reservations for evaders.

According to the investigation, 5 persons involved in the organization of the fraud, who acted as part of a criminal group, are involved. Two of them are students of the Zhytomyr higher educational institution who created "clones" of the "Diia" and "Reserve+" mobile applications.

The attackers entered personal data into the electronic accounts of those liable for military service in order to mislead representatives of the TCC during document verification.

The defendants sold their "telephone applications" through specially designed Telegram bots. Three more defendants, residents of Cherkasy region, traded in pseudo-applications and forged documents for evaders.

To make the fake, the dealers equipped an underground printing house on the territory of a private service station. The cost of forgery was up to 6.5 thousand US dollars per evader.

During searches at the places of residence of the defendants in the Cherkasy, Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions, fictitious conclusions of the military medical commission, forged seals, as well as mobile phones, computer equipment and other equipment that the attackers used in criminal activities were found.

The issue of bringing all participants of the "scheme" to justice is being resolved. The attackers face up to 8 years in prison with confiscation of property.

