For $15,000, he was booking men from being drafted into the Armed Forces: an employee of the Constitutional Court has been notified of suspicion

An employee of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine and concurrently a lawyer has been notified of suspicion of removing individuals from the wanted list in the TCC without administrative responsibility, followed by the registration of "armor" at a defense enterprise for bribes. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBU.

The Security Service and the National Police have liquidated new schemes of evading mobilization. As a result of complex measures, 4 organizers of the deals were detained, including a scientific consultant to a judge of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine. - the message says.

According to the case files, the official combined his work in a state institution with advocacy, which he used as a "cover" for receiving bribes from draft evaders.

It has been established that the official offered his "services" to those liable for military service under the guise of providing legal services, and to be convincing, he "guaranteed" to use personal connections in state institutions. For 15,000 US dollars, the defendant promised them removal from the wanted list in the TCC with further registration of "armor" at a defense enterprise - informs the SBU.

It is reported that in Bukovyna, the military counterintelligence of the SBU detained another suspect. She turned out to be a deputy of the City Council, who concurrently is a neurologist who traded fake medical certificates about "poor" health. Having purchased such a fake, the evaders hoped for a "write-off" from military registration for unimpeded travel abroad.

"In the Poltava region, 2 TCC officials were exposed, who for bribes entered fake information into the military registration system in order to issue a deferral from conscription. For example, the defendants entered data into the system about those liable for military service undergoing a medical examination with a note that they are not wanted," the report says.

In addition, in Cherkasy, a 55-year-old businessman was detained, who offered evaders to hide from mobilization under the guise of employment in a local agricultural company that has the status of a critically important enterprise.

According to the exposed facts, the detainees were notified of suspicion in accordance with the committed crimes under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 3 of Article 332 (illegal transfer of persons across the state border of Ukraine, committed by an organized group);

Part 3 of Article 369-2 (abuse of influence).

"The attackers are in custody. They face up to 9 years in prison with confiscation of property and deprivation of the right to hold certain positions," the SBU emphasizes.