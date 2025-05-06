Promised travel abroad and work in the defense industry: a fraudster who earned almost UAH 400,000 was exposed in Lviv region

$41.600.11
47.190.13
ukenru
Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world
11:40 AM • 16272 views

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

Exclusive
10:24 AM • 22016 views

Dog attack in Brovary: children have returned to school, the animal has been taken under supervision In Brovary, Kyiv region, the two children who were attacked by a dog on May 30 have returned to school. The animal is currently under the supervision of veterinarians. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the Brovary City Council. It is noted that the condition of the injured children is satisfactory. "The children are in a normal psychological state, they have returned to their studies. The dog is now under supervision, veterinarians are monitoring it," the City Council said. As a reminder, on May 30, in Brovary, a dog attacked two children. The animal bit a girl and a boy, causing injuries of varying severity. The children were hospitalized. According to preliminary information, the dog had owners. The police opened criminal proceedings over the attack.

Exclusive
09:43 AM • 52539 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?

08:22 AM • 41391 views

Friedrich Merz was not elected as the new Chancellor of Germany

Exclusive
07:11 AM • 47724 views

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

May 6, 05:57 AM • 88008 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

May 6, 04:48 AM • 47094 views

Day of the Infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the role of infantrymen during the war against the Russian Federation

Exclusive
May 6, 04:00 AM • 40598 views

The Cabinet of Ministers still does not have the results of the NABU audit: the Commission's work has been going on for more than half a year

Exclusive
May 5, 02:12 PM • 57661 views

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform

May 5, 08:41 AM • 130882 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+13°
2m/s
55%
749 mm
Popular news

A missile ship with "Calibers" has left the Black Sea - Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

May 6, 03:22 AM • 57902 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 58072 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 39768 views

Ford estimates losses of $1.5 billion in 2025 due to Trump's tariffs

08:09 AM • 38541 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

09:05 AM • 20202 views
Publications

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

11:40 AM • 16272 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?
Exclusive

09:43 AM • 52539 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

May 6, 05:57 AM • 88008 views

Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

May 5, 01:53 PM • 113569 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
Exclusive

May 5, 06:29 AM • 206373 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Pete Hegseth

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Joe Biden

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Poland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

09:05 AM • 20460 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 40012 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 58318 views

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

May 5, 08:19 PM • 25227 views

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

May 5, 08:45 AM • 89461 views
Actual

COVID-19

ChatGPT

Facebook

Telegram

Shahed-136

Promised travel abroad and work in the defense industry: a fraudster who earned almost UAH 400,000 was exposed in Lviv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1092 views

A fraudster was exposed in Lviv region, who promised men of conscription age assistance with traveling abroad and employment in the defense sector. He embezzled almost UAH 400,000.

Promised travel abroad and work in the defense industry: a fraudster who earned almost UAH 400,000 was exposed in Lviv region

In the Lviv region, a man was exposed who, under the guise of helping to find employment in the defense sector and passing "special courses", fraudulently obtained almost 400,000 hryvnias. This is reported by the cyber police in Telegram, writes UNN.

Cyber police officers of the Lviv region, together with investigators of the Lviv District Police Department No. 1... exposed a злоумышленника, who for a monetary reward offered men of conscription age services for crossing the state border of Ukraine with fake documents

- the post says.

In particular, according to the information, he turned out to be a 33-year-old Lviv resident. The man was looking for "clients" on the Internet and through acquaintances. 

At the beginning of the year, the police conducted searches, detained the suspect and announced his suspicion under the article of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, according to which he faces imprisonment for up to 9 years. At the request of the investigators, the court chose a preventive measure for the man in the form of detention with the possibility of bail.

In Odesa region, draft dodgers on a hydro scooter capsized while trying to cross the border16.04.25, 07:24 • 5123 views

It is reported that during the further investigation, cyber police officers exposed a fraudulent scheme created by the suspect to allegedly help men of conscription age to take special training courses and get a job with booking.

In particular, the detainee during December 2024 and January 2025 took possession of almost 400,000 UAH from two victims, to whom he promised to conduct training courses, which would later allegedly give the opportunity to get a job at one of the defense enterprises. At the same time, the businessman was in no way connected with the mentioned organization, and also did not have certification for conducting the promised training

- the post says.

"According to these facts, the offender has been notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of a fine of up to eight thousand non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens or imprisonment for up to five years", - the law enforcement officers noted.

The pre-trial investigation is currently ongoing.

For $15,000, he was booking men from being drafted into the Armed Forces: an employee of the Constitutional Court has been notified of suspicion18.04.25, 15:51 • 7955 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Ukraine
Lviv
Brent
$61.58
Bitcoin
$93,814.00
S&P 500
$5,675.17
Tesla
$281.41
Газ TTF
$34.65
Золото
$3,386.91
Ethereum
$1,770.20