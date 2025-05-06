Promised travel abroad and work in the defense industry: a fraudster who earned almost UAH 400,000 was exposed in Lviv region

In the Lviv region, a man was exposed who, under the guise of helping to find employment in the defense sector and passing "special courses", fraudulently obtained almost 400,000 hryvnias. This is reported by the cyber police in Telegram, writes UNN.

Cyber police officers of the Lviv region, together with investigators of the Lviv District Police Department No. 1... exposed a злоумышленника, who for a monetary reward offered men of conscription age services for crossing the state border of Ukraine with fake documents - the post says.

In particular, according to the information, he turned out to be a 33-year-old Lviv resident. The man was looking for "clients" on the Internet and through acquaintances.

At the beginning of the year, the police conducted searches, detained the suspect and announced his suspicion under the article of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, according to which he faces imprisonment for up to 9 years. At the request of the investigators, the court chose a preventive measure for the man in the form of detention with the possibility of bail.

In Odesa region, draft dodgers on a hydro scooter capsized while trying to cross the border

It is reported that during the further investigation, cyber police officers exposed a fraudulent scheme created by the suspect to allegedly help men of conscription age to take special training courses and get a job with booking.

In particular, the detainee during December 2024 and January 2025 took possession of almost 400,000 UAH from two victims, to whom he promised to conduct training courses, which would later allegedly give the opportunity to get a job at one of the defense enterprises. At the same time, the businessman was in no way connected with the mentioned organization, and also did not have certification for conducting the promised training - the post says.

"According to these facts, the offender has been notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of a fine of up to eight thousand non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens or imprisonment for up to five years", - the law enforcement officers noted.

The pre-trial investigation is currently ongoing.

For $15,000, he was booking men from being drafted into the Armed Forces: an employee of the Constitutional Court has been notified of suspicion