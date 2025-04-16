In Odesa region, draft dodgers on a hydro scooter capsized while trying to cross the border

In Odesa region, men on a hydro scooter capsized while trying to illegally cross the border. This is reported by UNN with reference to message of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (DPSU).

Details

It is noted that border guards of the Podilskyi detachment thwarted an attempt to illegally cross the border: the men were detained right in the middle of the Kuchurgan estuary, on a hydro scooter. The route ran to neighboring Moldova.

The DPSU said that the scheme was organized by a 38-year-old native of Odesa region, who currently lives in Ivano-Frankivsk region. He found his two clients through a telegram channel.

Those who wanted to illegally cross the Transnistrian segment of the Ukrainian-Moldovan border paid him 7.5 thousand dollars in advance. For this amount, the organizer found a hydro scooter and a way to deliver it to the water. The businessman was directly behind the wheel and also intended to stay on the territory of the adjacent country - the statement reads.

In Odesa region, a law enforcement officer for 25,000 dollars helped evaders to go abroad

It is indicated that during the movement through the estuary, the vessel capsized and all three ended up in the water.

Given the low temperature, such a trip could have turned into a tragedy. Fortunately, border guards managed to pull all the travelers out of the water - reported in the DPSU.

They added that a notice was sent to the National Police regarding the organizer on the fact of committing a crime under Art. 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. As for the two passengers, residents of Odesa and Kyiv regions, protocols were drawn up on their commission of an administrative offense, the responsibility for which is provided for in Art. 204-1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses "Illegal crossing or attempted illegal crossing of the state border of Ukraine", the cases were sent to court.

Let us remind you

Last week in Ivano-Frankivsk region, employees of the SBI together with the National Police detained an employee of the forestry and a resident of the border area for attempting to illegally transfer evaders across the border for 5 thousand dollars. They face up to 9 years in prison.

In Ukraine, more than 10 channels for smuggling draft evaders abroad have been blocked - police