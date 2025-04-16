In Odesa region, draft dodgers on a hydro scooter capsized while trying to cross the border

$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 16452 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 70627 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 38600 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 43882 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 51074 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 92650 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 84706 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35401 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60546 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109380 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 89633 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 52232 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 28767 views

A 19-year-old boy was killed in the suburbs of Ivano-Frankivsk: three minors are among the suspects

09:57 AM • 22919 views

Petition to increase teachers' salaries gains the required number of votes

10:17 AM • 11172 views
Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

11:16 AM • 70628 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 90874 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 92650 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 84706 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 184356 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 53177 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 29607 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 30610 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 31884 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 34157 views
R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

In Odesa region, draft dodgers on a hydro scooter capsized while trying to cross the border

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3398 views

In Odesa region, border guards detained men on a hydro scooter who were trying to illegally cross the border with Moldova. The organizer of the scheme from Prykarpattia received $7,500.

In Odesa region, draft dodgers on a hydro scooter capsized while trying to cross the border

In Odesa region, men on a hydro scooter capsized while trying to illegally cross the border. This is reported by UNN with reference to message of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (DPSU).

Details

It is noted that border guards of the Podilskyi detachment thwarted an attempt to illegally cross the border: the men were detained right in the middle of the Kuchurgan estuary, on a hydro scooter. The route ran to neighboring Moldova.

The DPSU said that the scheme was organized by a 38-year-old native of Odesa region, who currently lives in Ivano-Frankivsk region. He found his two clients through a telegram channel.

Those who wanted to illegally cross the Transnistrian segment of the Ukrainian-Moldovan border paid him 7.5 thousand dollars in advance. For this amount, the organizer found a hydro scooter and a way to deliver it to the water. The businessman was directly behind the wheel and also intended to stay on the territory of the adjacent country

- the statement reads.

In Odesa region, a law enforcement officer for 25,000 dollars helped evaders to go abroad01.04.25, 05:39 • 15541 view

It is indicated that during the movement through the estuary, the vessel capsized and all three ended up in the water.

Given the low temperature, such a trip could have turned into a tragedy. Fortunately, border guards managed to pull all the travelers out of the water

- reported in the DPSU.

They added that a notice was sent to the National Police regarding the organizer on the fact of committing a crime under Art. 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. As for the two passengers, residents of Odesa and Kyiv regions, protocols were drawn up on their commission of an administrative offense, the responsibility for which is provided for in Art. 204-1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses "Illegal crossing or attempted illegal crossing of the state border of Ukraine", the cases were sent to court.

Let us remind you

Last week in Ivano-Frankivsk region, employees of the SBI together with the National Police detained an employee of the forestry and a resident of the border area for attempting to illegally transfer evaders across the border for 5 thousand dollars. They face up to 9 years in prison.

In Ukraine, more than 10 channels for smuggling draft evaders abroad have been blocked - police 11.04.25, 12:18 • 10490 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Crimes and emergencies
Ukraine
Moldova
Odesa
