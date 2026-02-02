The address of the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex – 69/71 Rozkydailivska Street – has a much broader meaning in state registers than just the location of a medical facility. According to YouControl, 27 legal entities are registered at this address. And among them are not only companies providing medical services. Who and what is hidden behind the clinic's address, read in the UNN material.

Under the roof of the Odrex clinic, a branched business structure has formed, where medicine is only one of the areas of activity. Some of the legal entities registered at this address are directly related to patient treatment – these are companies with licenses for general medical practice, dentistry, and educational activities, which operate under the Odrex brand and through which the clinic officially provides medical services and interacts with regulators. However, the list of companies registered at the Odrex address is not limited to medical LLCs.

Who and what is registered at the Odrex clinic's address?

Data from YouControl show that companies whose activities are not directly related to healthcare are legally "registered" at 69/71 Rozkydailivska Street.

In particular, "Insurance Company "Odrex" PJSC is registered at this address, the main activity of which is financial and insurance activities. The insurance company shares the same address and brand with the clinic, but is a separate legal entity with its own financial flows. In this context, the question arises as to what role it plays in interacting with patients and whether it is part of a model for monetizing medical services?

At the same address, "TMG-GROUP" LLC is registered, whose main NACE code is the provision of taxi services, freight transportation, and courier activities. Also, "Sherman Security Agency" PE, which specializes in private security activities, is registered in the clinic building. A separate group is formed by companies related to asset and real estate management. In particular, "Mark Investment Fund" LLC, which deals with real estate operations, and "NAT Invest" LLC, whose main activity is the management and operation of its own or leased real estate, are registered at the Odrex address. Among other companies registered at the same address are "Odesapostachbud" LLC and "P.O.B.E.D.A." LLC, which operate in the field of wholesale and intermediary trade, "Galaxion" LLC, which is engaged in computer programming, and "Ferma-Nova" LLC, which specializes in agriculture. None of these companies are directly related to medicine, but all of them are legally "tied" to the clinic's address.

In addition, law firms, public organizations, and legal structures are registered at the Odrex clinic's address, some of which are in the process of termination or have risky marks in the registers.

With such a number of registered non-medical companies, the clinic building no longer looks like a classic healthcare facility, but rather as a multifunctional business hub, where medical activity may be just a facade. In such a model, the clinic potentially becomes a convenient tool for directing and redistributing financial flows between various legal entities: from medicine and insurance to real estate operations and service businesses.

Why does this matter?

In fact, the Odrex clinic acts as the legal address for a full-fledged business cluster. Such a concentration of diverse companies under the roof of a medical institution seems atypical. And the scandalous context of Odrex only intensifies questions about why the clinic needs so many LLCs under its roof. As UNN reported earlier, the Odrex clinic has long been in the public eye due to numerous scandals and dozens of criminal proceedings under articles on fraud, improper performance of professional duties by medical workers, and intentional murder. Some of these cases concern patient deaths after treatment at the clinic.

In such a situation, a complex and branched legal structure ceases to be a technical detail and becomes a factor that directly affects the level of trust. After all, when different legal entities operate under one brand and at one address, responsibility can be blurred. For a patient in such a system, it is not always obvious with whom exactly they are entering into legal relations, who receives funds for treatment, and which structure will bear responsibility in the event of a fatal error.

The position of the clinic's representatives is indicative in this context. In particular, during a press conference, Odrex lawyer Masi Nayyem refused to answer journalists' questions about how many legal entities Odrex has. The lawyer called this information a commercial secret. At the same time, in the healthcare sector, where the life and safety of patients are at stake, such secrecy and confidentiality seem at least suspicious.

As of today, key questions of public importance remain unanswered: Which of the 27 companies receive funds from patients and for what? How are financial flows distributed within this structure? What role does the insurance company play in the business structure? For what purpose is the medical facility's premises used as a legal address for businesses not related to treatment?

Therefore, until the Odrex clinic provides clear and public explanations regarding its business structure, questions about it will only intensify. Because in medicine, responsibility cannot be collective and blurred. Otherwise, no person seeking medical services at the Odrex clinic can be sure of their own safety, as it is unclear which legal entity is responsible for their treatment and who will bear responsibility in the event of a fatal error.