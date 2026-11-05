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Clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka: court orders suspect Viktor Yena held in custody

Kyiv • UNN

 • 438 views

Viktor Yena was remanded in custody for 60 days without bail. He is suspected of involvement in the clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

Clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka: court orders suspect Viktor Yena held in custody
Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN journalist

The Solomianskyi District Court of Kyiv ordered a preventive measure for Viktor Yen, who is suspected of involvement in clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, Kyiv region. The motion for detention for a period of 60 days without determining the amount of bail was granted, an UNN journalist reports from the courtroom.

Details

The court granted the motion and ordered Viktor Valeriyovych Yen to be remanded in custody for 60 days without determining the amount of bail.

To grant the motion and apply to Yen Viktor Valeriyovych a preventive measure in the form of detention without determining the amount of bail for a period of 60 days

- the judge stated. 

The ruling shall remain in force through January 3, 2027, inclusive.

Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN journalist

The decision is subject to immediate execution. At the same time, the court's decision may be appealed to the Kyiv Court of Appeal.

We remind you

The SBI opened criminal proceedings over the events that occurred on November 2, 2026, in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, Kyiv region. The proceedings were initiated under Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (exceeding authority or official powers by a military official).

According to the SBI, "the events unfolded near a private house that was used to temporarily accommodate servicemen of the National Guard of Ukraine who had been returned after unauthorized abandonment of their military unit (UAOL)."

After reports allegedly claiming the unlawful detention of military personnel were disseminated on social media, citizens gathered near the house. The conflict escalated into clashes, during which shots were fired and official police vehicles were damaged, the SBI stated.

In Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, young men who were forcibly dispersing the crowd attacked a UNN photographer.

Alla Kiosak

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