Clash in Borshchahivka: Moloda explained the origin of the “ambulance” but got confused in the details

Valentyna Moloda. Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer

Valentyna Moloda, a defendant in the case concerning clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, stated that the ambulance that was at the scene belonged to her clinic, an UNN correspondent reports from the courtroom where the woman is having a preventive measure selected.

Details

As Moloda explained, she owns the Prime clinic, and the ambulance belonged to that clinic.

Responding to a question about why the ambulance had the name of another clinic written on it, she said that they had not had time to rebrand it and remove the stickers of the other clinic. She also said that her clinic had purchased the vehicle online in 2024. According to her, this ambulance carries out missions at the front, including evacuating the wounded.

However, she was unable to answer journalists' questions about its work at the front. She named neither the brigade with which the “medic” worked nor the unit.

We remind you

On Wednesday, November 4, a court hearing began at the Solomianskyi District Court of Kyiv to select a preventive measure for Valentyna Moloda, a defendant in the case concerning clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.