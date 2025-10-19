$41.640.00
Clash between local residents and TCC military in Dnipro: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1088 views

A conflict arose in Dnipro between local residents and TCC military personnel who detained a man wanted for violating military registration rules. Passers-by joined the skirmish, trying to free the detainee by attacking law enforcement officers and military personnel.

Clash between local residents and TCC military in Dnipro: details

In Dnipro, a clash occurred between local residents and military personnel of the territorial recruitment and social support center, who detained a man who was on the wanted list. Law enforcement officers intervened in the situation, writes UNN with reference to Dnipropetrovsk TCC and SP.

Details

A video regarding the conflict between residents of the city of Dnipro and servicemen of the TCC and SP is being circulated on the Internet. To prevent the spread of distorted and unreliable information, we inform you: Servicemen of the TCC and SP received information from representatives of the National Police of Ukraine that a citizen who is wanted for violating military registration rules is near the Silpo store on Novokrymska Street. Representatives of the TCC and SP arrived at the scene where the violator was found, and offered him to go to the TCC and SP to verify the information

- reported the TCC.

The TCC reported that the said citizen began to behave aggressively, provoke a fight with military personnel of the TCC and SP and representatives of the National Police, inciting others to commit illegal actions. Passers-by also joined the conflict, who tried to free the offender, attacked law enforcement officers and military personnel, and inflicted several blows on servicemen. A service car was also damaged.

Despite the illegal actions of individual citizens, the military registration violator was taken to the territorial recruitment center. The circumstances of the incident are currently being investigated, including by law enforcement agencies, who will make a decision on the qualification of citizens' actions

- reported the TCC.

Women blocked the notification group's car in Khmelnytskyi region: the TCC reacted17.10.25, 17:38 • 2550 views

We ask you to be as balanced as possible when it comes to any materials published on the Internet, and to wait for full information from official sources. We inform you that the leadership of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional TCC and SP constantly monitors compliance with official discipline. All resonant cases that may indicate an abuse of power are subject to thorough internal checks to provide an objective legal assessment of the actions of servicemen

 - noted the TCC.

The TCC also urged to check information sources if videos appear online about alleged "abuses" or "violations of rights" by the TCC and SP,

Do not trust manipulative "fakes" that may be part of enemy propaganda or used for information and psychological influence

- reported the TCC.

Addition

In Ternopil region, two men in a Mercedes-Benz G-Class staged a daring attack on a service vehicle of the territorial recruitment center. The incident occurred on October 17 at about 11:40 near the village of Plebanivka, Terebovlya community.

Pavlo Zinchenko

