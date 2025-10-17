Women blocked the notification group's car in Khmelnytskyi region: the TCC reacted

In Khmelnytskyi region yesterday, October 16, a skirmish occurred between local residents and military personnel of the TCC. Women blocked the movement of a service vehicle. This was reported by the Khmelnytskyi OTC and SP, according to UNN.

Details

On October 16, 2025, at about 6:30 PM, when leaving the village of Strikhivtsi, Khmelnytskyi district, a notification group of one of the departments of the Khmelnytskyi district territorial center for recruitment and social support was blocked by local residents. The movement of the service vehicle of the territorial center for recruitment and social support was obstructed. - the message says

The TCC assured that the servicemen of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine acted exclusively within the framework of current legislation - politely and correctly. The blocking of the car was stopped by employees of the National Police. All involved persons are currently being identified.

Such actions against servicemen performing official duties are unacceptable and are subject to legal assessment in accordance with Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - "Obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations." - added the TCC.

The video from the network shows a group of women, one of whom is holding a stick, obstructing the movement of the car. The participants of the conflict claim that one of them suffered a broken arm.

