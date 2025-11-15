Chisinau Airport gains control over Lukoil's fuel terminal

$42.060.00
48.880.00
ukenru
01:07 PM • 11510 views
General Staff confirmed strike on Ryazan oil refinery and Russian facilities in temporarily occupied Crimea
November 15, 09:13 AM • 23656 views
Poland provides assistance to Ukrainian refugees for the last year - Nawrocki
November 15, 07:45 AM • 24295 views
In Ukraine, applications for financial assistance of 1000 hryvnias have started, but problems arise when registering for children
November 14, 06:09 PM • 40514 views
The Rada is proposed to expand the grounds for banning departure from Ukraine: who will be affected
November 14, 04:09 PM • 57118 views
On November 15, schedules will be in effect throughout Ukraine: how many queues will be disconnected
Exclusive
November 14, 03:39 PM • 40182 views
Passing the heating season: how to reduce utility bills in winter
November 14, 03:03 PM • 35195 views
Series of strikes on Russian facilities: General Staff confirms hits in Novorossiysk, Saratov region, and Engels area
November 14, 02:48 PM • 28321 views
Ukrainian women will be able to receive 50,000 hryvnias: Zelenskyy signed a law on payments for childbirth
November 14, 01:30 PM • 18835 views
Zelenskyy removed Halushchenko and Hrynchuk from the National Security and Defense Council
November 14, 01:27 PM • 63659 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Germans losing patience with Merz: economy not recovering, support falling – BloombergNovember 15, 09:40 AM • 10048 views
Prosecutor General's Office completes investigation into illegal kaolin mining worth UAH 190 millionNovember 15, 11:12 AM • 9604 views
Over 500,000 citizens applied for "Winter Support" in the first two hours - ZelenskyyVideoNovember 15, 11:31 AM • 10001 views
Ukrainian partisans scouted coordinates of enterprise producing Oniks missilesPhotoNovember 15, 11:41 AM • 4168 views
Iran officially confirmed that it seized a tanker with petrochemical cargo in the Persian GulfNovember 15, 11:59 AM • 2928 views
Publications
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 63661 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 58516 views
Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks likePhotoNovember 14, 12:13 PM • 41354 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 14, 09:52 AM • 66060 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 293674 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Kyrylo Budanov
Rustem Umerov
Pope Leo XIV
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kherson Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Dnipro
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinemaNovember 14, 04:53 PM • 19071 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 63661 views
Man who assaulted Ariana Grande in Singapore charged in courtNovember 14, 01:14 PM • 24175 views
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the worldNovember 14, 09:46 AM • 40492 views
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 86131 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Heating
The Diplomat

Chisinau Airport gains control over Lukoil's fuel terminal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1332 views

The Russian company Lukoil transferred the fuel terminal at Chisinau Airport for free use due to US sanctions. This will ensure a stable supply of petroleum products for aircraft.

Chisinau Airport gains control over Lukoil's fuel terminal

The sanctioned Russian oil company Lukoil has transferred its fuel terminal at Chisinau Airport in Moldova for free use. This is reported by NewsMaker, writes UNN.

Details

The agreement on the gratuitous management of the airport's assets was signed by the parties on November 12, and the transfer of property was officially formalized the next day.

Moldovan Energy Minister Dorin Junghietu noted that this will allow kerosene to be supplied to Moldova and ensure a stable supply of petroleum products for aircraft.

The reason for the transfer of the terminal to the management of Chisinau Airport is the US sanctions against Lukoil.

The Moldovan government has agreed with a Romanian company to sell fuel to the airport for the near future. The next stage is the purchase of assets and infrastructure of the airport belonging to Lukoil.

Recall

On Tuesday, October 22, the United States Department of the Treasury officially imposed sanctions against leading Russian oil companies Rosneft, Lukoil, and their subsidiaries. The United States called on Moscow to "immediately" agree to end the war against Ukraine.

On Wednesday, October 23, Vladimir Putin stated that the new US sanctions are serious, but will not affect the Russian economy. He called them an attempt to pressure and an unfriendly act that does not strengthen Russian-American relations.

Later, Donald Trump reacted to Vladimir Putin's statement about Russia's alleged imperviousness to American sanctions. The US President ironically noted that he was glad to hear about the dictator's "confidence," but preferred to see how Russia would cope with the restrictions.

Britain suspends sanctions against Lukoil for the sake of refinery operations in Bulgaria15.11.25, 04:28 • 3360 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Sanctions
Energy
Chisinau
Romania
United States
Moldova