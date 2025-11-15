Chisinau Airport gains control over Lukoil's fuel terminal

The sanctioned Russian oil company Lukoil has transferred its fuel terminal at Chisinau Airport in Moldova for free use. This is reported by NewsMaker, writes UNN.

Details

The agreement on the gratuitous management of the airport's assets was signed by the parties on November 12, and the transfer of property was officially formalized the next day.

Moldovan Energy Minister Dorin Junghietu noted that this will allow kerosene to be supplied to Moldova and ensure a stable supply of petroleum products for aircraft.

The reason for the transfer of the terminal to the management of Chisinau Airport is the US sanctions against Lukoil.

The Moldovan government has agreed with a Romanian company to sell fuel to the airport for the near future. The next stage is the purchase of assets and infrastructure of the airport belonging to Lukoil.

Recall

On Tuesday, October 22, the United States Department of the Treasury officially imposed sanctions against leading Russian oil companies Rosneft, Lukoil, and their subsidiaries. The United States called on Moscow to "immediately" agree to end the war against Ukraine.

On Wednesday, October 23, Vladimir Putin stated that the new US sanctions are serious, but will not affect the Russian economy. He called them an attempt to pressure and an unfriendly act that does not strengthen Russian-American relations.

Later, Donald Trump reacted to Vladimir Putin's statement about Russia's alleged imperviousness to American sanctions. The US President ironically noted that he was glad to hear about the dictator's "confidence," but preferred to see how Russia would cope with the restrictions.

