Chinese zoo “created” zebras from donkeys in an attempt to attract people

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 1358 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 45179 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 70085 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 104946 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 73137 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 116834 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100928 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113052 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116703 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152932 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109696 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 84760 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 51643 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 79355 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 37923 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 104949 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 116835 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152933 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143618 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 175970 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 37923 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 79355 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134100 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136006 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164281 views
Chinese zoo "created" zebras from donkeys in an attempt to attract people

Chinese zoo “created” zebras from donkeys in an attempt to attract people

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34802 views

A zoo in Shandong province has been caught up in a scandal over donkeys painted with stripes that were passed off as zebras. Employees justify this as a marketing strategy, assuring that the paint is safe.

A zoo in China's Shandong province is at the center of a scandal after it was revealed that its employees painted donkeys in black and white stripes, passing them off as zebras. This was reported by the New York Post, according to UNN.

Details

Photos of animals taken at the Jibo City amusement park quickly spread on social media, causing a wave of criticism and jokes.

Users of the Chinese platforms Weibo and Douyin condemned this practice, calling it “misleading” and “unethical.

Image

Amusement park employees justified this action as a marketing strategy to increase pedestrian traffic.

They assured that the dye used was non-toxic and did not harm animals, but animal rights activists still expressed concern.

The incident sparked a wide-ranging debate about the ethics of altering the appearance of animals for entertainment. Many are calling for stricter regulations to prevent such practices in the future.

Recall

Bublyk the sheep and Masazhyk the cat won in the contest “Couple of the Year - 2025” in Odesa Zoo. The awarding ceremony will take place on February 14 at the Village Yard location.

A couple of guanacos in love gave birth to a fluffy baby in the Kyiv Zoo14.02.25, 11:16 • 153092 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
chinaChina

