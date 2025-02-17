Chinese zoo “created” zebras from donkeys in an attempt to attract people

A zoo in China's Shandong province is at the center of a scandal after it was revealed that its employees painted donkeys in black and white stripes, passing them off as zebras. This was reported by the New York Post, according to UNN.

Details

Photos of animals taken at the Jibo City amusement park quickly spread on social media, causing a wave of criticism and jokes.

Users of the Chinese platforms Weibo and Douyin condemned this practice, calling it “misleading” and “unethical.

Amusement park employees justified this action as a marketing strategy to increase pedestrian traffic.

They assured that the dye used was non-toxic and did not harm animals, but animal rights activists still expressed concern.

The incident sparked a wide-ranging debate about the ethics of altering the appearance of animals for entertainment. Many are calling for stricter regulations to prevent such practices in the future.

