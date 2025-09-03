$41.370.05
China's secret laser weapon to be shown at Beijing parade – The Sun

Kyiv • UNN

 • 400 views

Chinese authorities will demonstrate a secret laser weapon at a military parade on September 3, which will be a show of Beijing's strength over the West. World leaders, including Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un, will be present at the parade.

China's secret laser weapon to be shown at Beijing parade – The Sun

China's communist government will showcase a secret laser weapon during a military parade on September 3. This will be a display of Beijing's power over the West, UNN reports with reference to The Sun.

Details

It is noted that the military parade in the capital of the People's Republic of China is an important event given which world leaders will be there. First of all, it is the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, who is waging war against Ukraine. Secondly, it is North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who provides weapons and military personnel to Russia.

The only leader of an European Union country who will be present at the parade is Robert Fico, the Prime Minister of Slovakia.

China needs the parade to demonstrate its military superiority over NATO. Beijing's defense budget is the second largest in the world in terms of financial volume – after the US. This amounts to 254 billion dollars per year.

The parade is dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II and the surrender of Japan. The date of September 3 was officially set in 2014 by Beijing for ideological and propaganda reasons, to show that the Chinese contribution to victory was greater than the American one.

The last large parade in Beijing was held in 2015, marking the 70th anniversary of the end of World War II.

Chinese politicians stated that samples of equipment that had not yet been publicly demonstrated would be shown. This includes defense technologies related to lasers and drones.

Recall

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that Russia and China are rapidly expanding their armed forces, producing weapons at incredible rates. He called for increased production of artillery shells and other military equipment in Europe.

China prepares giant parade with hypersonic weapons and thousands of troops for the Day of the End of World War II20.08.25, 13:40 • 4114 views

Yehor Brailian

News of the WorldTechnologies
Vladimir Putin
Kim Jong Un
Beijing
North Korea
China
Ukraine