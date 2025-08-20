China prepares giant parade with hypersonic weapons and thousands of troops for the Day of the End of World War II

$41.360.10
48.320.15
ukenru
Exclusive
11:22 AM • 86 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 4410 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
09:29 AM • 14271 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
Exclusive
08:52 AM • 13300 views
Today, the Verkhovna Rada will vote on Defence City: MP Venislavsky called for the inclusion of aviation in the initiative
08:14 AM • 64646 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto
Exclusive
06:54 AM • 29012 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
06:49 AM • 30703 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
August 19, 09:51 PM • 31451 views
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 146928 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 128009 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
3.6m/s
32%
746mm
Popular news
Great Britain tested an underwater drone controlled from the other side of the worldAugust 20, 02:03 AM • 26057 views
Appeasement Policy Will Not Bring Trump a Nobel Peace Prize - Senator BlumenthalAugust 20, 02:28 AM • 36498 views
Shmyhal visited Kharkiv region and met with military personnel: what is knownPhotoAugust 20, 02:29 AM • 27324 views
Immigrants in the USA will be checked for "anti-Americanism"August 20, 02:53 AM • 29904 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global show08:11 AM • 17341 views
Publications
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
11:22 AM • 88 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
Exclusive
09:29 AM • 14273 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto08:14 AM • 64654 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 146930 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 128012 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Emmanuel Macron
Ihor Garbaruk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Washington, D.C.
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" Name09:18 AM • 11287 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global show08:11 AM • 17478 views
92-year-old "Dynasty" star Joan Collins showed herself in a swimsuit and intrigued with new plansPhotoAugust 19, 05:03 PM • 32322 views
Ukrainian woman from Lviv became a wine princess in GermanyAugust 19, 10:46 AM • 66677 views
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf clubAugust 19, 05:54 AM • 129692 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Fox News
Hryvnia
Oil
Medicinal products

China prepares giant parade with hypersonic weapons and thousands of troops for the Day of the End of World War II

Kyiv • UNN

 • 936 views

China will hold a large-scale military parade in Beijing to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. The latest types of weapons will be presented, including hypersonic systems and high-precision missiles.

China prepares giant parade with hypersonic weapons and thousands of troops for the Day of the End of World War II

In the heart of Beijing next month, a large-scale military parade will be held to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. China will mobilize tens of thousands of soldiers and showcase its latest weapons, including high-precision missiles and hypersonic systems.

This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Next month, Beijing will be the arena for a grand military show: China plans to hold a parade to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Japan's surrender in September 1945. The large-scale demonstration of the People's Liberation Army's power will bring together tens of thousands of military personnel, hundreds of aircraft, including fighters and bombers, as well as the latest types of weapons capable of moving at five times the speed of sound.

(Weapons and equipment, - ed.) will fully demonstrate the sustained ability of our military to adapt to technological progress, changes in warfare patterns, and win future wars.

– said Deputy Director of the Military Parade Wu Jieke.

The parade will feature new weapon systems, including anti-ship missiles and hypersonic systems, as well as tanks, early warning radar aircraft, and anti-drone trucks.

The "Victory Day" ceremony, which will last about 70 minutes on September 3, will take place in Tiananmen Square under the review of Chinese President Xi Jinping. Foreign dignitaries are also expected at the parade, but the specific list of guests has not yet been disclosed.

Last time in 2015, the event was attended, in particular, by Vladimir Putin and former Western leaders, while Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe refused to participate.

Preparations for the parade are almost complete: authorities have tightened security in central Beijing, redirected roads, and closed shopping centers and office buildings.

Large-scale rehearsals involving tens of thousands of military and police personnel took place in the summer. Analysts note that China's demonstration of its latest weapons is taking place against a backdrop of concern among neighbors and Western countries regarding regional security and Beijing's potential future military buildup.

China reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting without Ukraine and the EU12.08.25, 17:20 • 28668 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
World War II
Vladimir Putin
Reuters
Beijing
Xi Jinping
China
Japan
Unmanned aerial vehicle