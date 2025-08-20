China prepares giant parade with hypersonic weapons and thousands of troops for the Day of the End of World War II

In the heart of Beijing next month, a large-scale military parade will be held to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. China will mobilize tens of thousands of soldiers and showcase its latest weapons, including high-precision missiles and hypersonic systems.

This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Next month, Beijing will be the arena for a grand military show: China plans to hold a parade to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Japan's surrender in September 1945. The large-scale demonstration of the People's Liberation Army's power will bring together tens of thousands of military personnel, hundreds of aircraft, including fighters and bombers, as well as the latest types of weapons capable of moving at five times the speed of sound.

(Weapons and equipment, - ed.) will fully demonstrate the sustained ability of our military to adapt to technological progress, changes in warfare patterns, and win future wars. – said Deputy Director of the Military Parade Wu Jieke.

The parade will feature new weapon systems, including anti-ship missiles and hypersonic systems, as well as tanks, early warning radar aircraft, and anti-drone trucks.

The "Victory Day" ceremony, which will last about 70 minutes on September 3, will take place in Tiananmen Square under the review of Chinese President Xi Jinping. Foreign dignitaries are also expected at the parade, but the specific list of guests has not yet been disclosed.

Last time in 2015, the event was attended, in particular, by Vladimir Putin and former Western leaders, while Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe refused to participate.

Preparations for the parade are almost complete: authorities have tightened security in central Beijing, redirected roads, and closed shopping centers and office buildings.

Large-scale rehearsals involving tens of thousands of military and police personnel took place in the summer. Analysts note that China's demonstration of its latest weapons is taking place against a backdrop of concern among neighbors and Western countries regarding regional security and Beijing's potential future military buildup.

China reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting without Ukraine and the EU