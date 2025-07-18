China's rare earth exports surged 60% in June

$41.810.01
48.520.28
ukenru
What is happening with tourism in Ukraine in summer: expert told what format and destinations Ukrainians choose
Exclusive
05:41 AM • 13019 views
What is happening with tourism in Ukraine in summer: expert told what format and destinations Ukrainians choose
July 17, 02:31 PM • 147072 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy Sobolev
July 17, 02:29 PM • 125063 views
New positions - old faces: which ministers kept their portfolios, and which changed chairs
July 17, 01:18 PM • 110518 views
Verkhovna Rada appointed Shmyhal as the new Minister of Defense
July 17, 12:10 PM • 131800 views
Will he go to the National Security and Defense Council? Umierov's position will be chosen on Friday - sources
July 17, 10:24 AM • 118789 views
Zelenskyy appointed Stefanishyna as Commissioner for Cooperation with the USA
July 17, 08:49 AM • 109183 views
Rada appointed Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister
July 17, 04:00 AM • 472600 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack
July 16, 06:08 PM • 172355 views
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
July 16, 05:16 PM • 169118 views
Shmyhal to become Minister of Defense, and Smetanin to head “Ukroboronprom” - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
0m/s
84%
746mm
Popular news
Legendary extreme athlete who jumped from the stratosphere and broke the sound barrier has diedJuly 17, 09:17 PM • 67774 views
Moscow attacked by drones: Russians complain about sounds of explosions, Vnukovo airport introduced "Carpet" planJuly 17, 11:40 PM • 35806 views
German politicians call for the party of "Putin's girlfriend" to be put under surveillance by special services01:34 AM • 12992 views
Occupiers received millions of dollars from the sale of seized Ukrainian property in Crimea - ISW02:05 AM • 25299 views
Night drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: fires broke out, there is destruction and an injured person02:58 AM • 34847 views
Publications
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 147012 views
July is Ice Cream Month: TOP dessert recipes that are easy to make at homeJuly 17, 01:10 PM • 141359 views
Deadlock: the pharmaceutical market has been waiting for new marketing rules for five monthsJuly 17, 12:17 PM • 153294 views
Modernized, but blocked: why the helicopter for the Air Force is still not in serviceJuly 17, 05:55 AM • 336327 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attackJuly 17, 04:00 AM • 472578 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Robert Fico
Yulia Svyrydenko
Friedrich Merz
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Germany
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 45360 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 57326 views
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorcesJuly 17, 07:35 AM • 173907 views
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdogJuly 16, 09:55 AM • 236453 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new filmJuly 16, 07:38 AM • 250397 views
Actual
Shahed-136
The Guardian
Truth Social
MIM-104 Patriot
Brent Crude

China's rare earth exports surged 60% in June

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1394 views

China's rare earth exports in June 2025 reached 7,742.2 tons, a 60.3% increase compared to June 2024. The value of exports rose to 170 million yuan, up 30.8% from the previous month.

China's rare earth exports surged 60% in June

After the government imposed restrictions in the trade war with the Trump administration, magnet supplies significantly increased. According to data from June 2025, Chinese exports of rare earth elements reached their highest level since 2009.

UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Chinese rare earth exports surged in June. According to analysts, this indicates a potential increase in magnet supplies. And all this after the Chinese government imposed restrictions in trade countermeasures against the decisions of the US authorities.

Exports of all rare earth products increased by 80% compared to a five-year low in May, when the country was in the midst of implementing large-scale export control measures.

- customs data published on Friday show.

In June, China exported 7,742.2 tons of rare earth elements, which is 32% more than in the previous month and 60.3% more than in June 2024.

The value of Chinese rare earth exports increased in June, reaching 170 million yuan, up 30.8 percent from the previous month.

Reference

Magnets play a central role in the recent trade tensions. China introduced a stricter export regime in early April, targeting seven of the 17 rare earth elements, including powerful magnets used in high-tech manufacturing.

This threatened deep disruptions in American industry and prompted the US administration to negotiate a trade truce, Bloomberg writes.

Recall

China's Ministry of State Security accused foreign intelligence services of fraudulently exporting strategically important rare earth metals.

China remains resilient to Trump's "tariffs," but the PRC's economic growth is slowing down15.07.25, 15:06 • 4106 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyNews of the World
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
China
United States
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9