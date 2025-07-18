China's rare earth exports surged 60% in June

After the government imposed restrictions in the trade war with the Trump administration, magnet supplies significantly increased. According to data from June 2025, Chinese exports of rare earth elements reached their highest level since 2009.

Details

Chinese rare earth exports surged in June. According to analysts, this indicates a potential increase in magnet supplies. And all this after the Chinese government imposed restrictions in trade countermeasures against the decisions of the US authorities.

Exports of all rare earth products increased by 80% compared to a five-year low in May, when the country was in the midst of implementing large-scale export control measures. - customs data published on Friday show.

In June, China exported 7,742.2 tons of rare earth elements, which is 32% more than in the previous month and 60.3% more than in June 2024.

The value of Chinese rare earth exports increased in June, reaching 170 million yuan, up 30.8 percent from the previous month.

Reference

Magnets play a central role in the recent trade tensions. China introduced a stricter export regime in early April, targeting seven of the 17 rare earth elements, including powerful magnets used in high-tech manufacturing.

This threatened deep disruptions in American industry and prompted the US administration to negotiate a trade truce, Bloomberg writes.

Recall

China's Ministry of State Security accused foreign intelligence services of fraudulently exporting strategically important rare earth metals.

China remains resilient to Trump's "tariffs," but the PRC's economic growth is slowing down