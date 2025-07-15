China remains resilient to Trump's "tariffs," but the PRC's economic growth is slowing down

$41.840.05
48.900.06
ukenru
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
Exclusive
12:51 PM • 5230 views
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
10:57 AM • 24613 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities
10:52 AM • 20578 views
Parliament approved the extension of mobilization - MP
10:23 AM • 34289 views
2.5 million for bribery accused: Ukrainians fund comfort of MP Kuzminykh
Exclusive
07:14 AM • 32007 views
Increased pressure from Trump will not affect Putin's plans - political scientist
July 15, 06:35 AM • 75715 views
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers
July 14, 06:23 PM • 66110 views
"Colossal experience will definitely be useful": Zelenskyy hinted at Shmyhal's appointment as Minister of Defense
July 14, 03:55 PM • 93502 views
17 Patriot systems are already being prepared for shipment to Ukraine - Trump
July 14, 03:24 PM • 75375 views
Trump announces 100% tariffs on Russia if no ceasefire agreement in Ukraine within 50 days
July 14, 03:00 PM • 55810 views
To be announced soon: Svyrydenko on proposals for cabinet members
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+29°
3m/s
32%
746mm
Popular news
"This was cleverly conceived by the president": NATO Secretary General stated that Trump chose the right tactic regarding PutinJuly 15, 03:14 AM • 12855 views
In Dnipro, houses and a gymnasium were damaged due to a Russian drone attackJuly 15, 05:28 AM • 19396 views
Drones attacked Russian cities of Yelets and Voronezh: Enerhiya plant damagedJuly 15, 05:59 AM • 27228 views
Results of customs searches: inspector from Lviv requested $1600 for unhindered car customs clearance07:15 AM • 10193 views
Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from car during Cowboy Carter tour08:20 AM • 30657 views
Publications
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
Exclusive
12:51 PM • 5242 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities10:57 AM • 24622 views
2.5 million for bribery accused: Ukrainians fund comfort of MP Kuzminykh10:23 AM • 34298 views
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of MinistersJuly 15, 06:35 AM • 75722 views
This week, Parliament is set to unblock the ARMA reform, which the Duma "fears"July 14, 04:13 PM • 77741 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Boris Pistorius
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Sumy
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from car during Cowboy Carter tour08:20 AM • 30946 views
New "Superman" surpasses "Man of Steel" in box office, despite criticism from MAGA supportersJuly 14, 11:18 AM • 62275 views
18th-century ship found in Dubrovnik during pipeline constructionJuly 13, 10:58 AM • 65840 views
Former British PM installs half-million-pound pool with "invisible" floor at his estateJuly 13, 08:31 AM • 61349 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free timeJuly 12, 02:30 PM • 146776 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
TikTok
Instagram
Facebook
Financial Times

China remains resilient to Trump's "tariffs," but the PRC's economic growth is slowing down

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1878 views

Despite initial resilience to US tariffs, China's economy is showing a slowdown in growth. A drop in new housing prices and a slowdown in retail sales have been recorded, indicating the impact of the prolonged crisis in the real estate market.

China remains resilient to Trump's "tariffs," but the PRC's economic growth is slowing down

According to new data, this month saw the fastest fall in new home prices in China. Retail sales growth in the Celestial Empire slowed by several percent. So even if China's economy, according to analysts, initially exceeded expectations in countering US President Donald Trump's "tariffs," as of now, the protracted crisis in China's real estate market is taking its toll. BBC writes, UNN reports.

Details

At the beginning of summer, China managed to avoid a sharp economic downturn, amid attempts at pressure from the US. This was partly due to measures announced by Beijing to support the economy. A "fragile" trade truce with Washington also contributed to this, the BBC reminds.

According to official data, the world's second-largest economy grew by 5.2% in the three months to the end of June, compared to the same period last year. Better than the 5.1% many economists predicted

- the report says.

The country's services sector, which includes industries such as transport, finance, and technology, also achieved success in early summer.

But according to current data for 2025, the real estate sector in China continues to face difficulties. And all this despite several rounds of measures to support real estate prices.

In June, retail sales growth slowed to 4.8% compared to the previous year, while in May they grew by 6.4%.

Senator Graham proposes to exempt countries that help Ukraine from duties05.06.25, 05:33 • 40335 views

Economist Gu Qingyang from the National University of Singapore believes that the second half of the year will likely be more uncertain for China's economy.

Stronger government stimulus may be needed. Nevertheless, achieving the annual growth target of 5% still seems quite achievable

- the expert explained.

Some economists expect China not to reach its annual growth target of "around 5%" this year.

The real question is by how much. We believe it will defend a lower bound of 4%, which remains the minimum politically acceptable level

- noted Deng Wang, China Director at the consulting firm Eurasia Group.

Recall

China plans to purchase 140 million barrels of oil for its strategic reserves by the first quarter of 2026, as long as prices remain below $80 per barrel. This will ensure a high level of imports and soft commercial demand.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyNews of the World
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Singapore
China
United States
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9