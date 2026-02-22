China's leader strengthens position ahead of Trump talks amid tariff repeal - Media

Chinese leader Xi Jinping approaches upcoming talks with the US President from a noticeably stronger position after the American judicial system deprived Donald Trump of one of his key trade pressure tools. This is reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

As the publication notes, on the eve of Donald Trump's visit to Beijing on March 31, the US Supreme Court overturned broad emergency tariffs that allowed Washington to quickly impose duties on virtually any grounds. This decision effectively nullified the trade leverage against China that Trump had actively used before.

As a result, Beijing now faces a baseline global tariff of 15%, similar to that applied to US allies, and which has a limited duration. This makes it difficult for the American side to demand increased purchases of soybeans, aircraft, or energy resources from China, and also reduces the potential for pressure in response to new demands from Beijing, particularly regarding the export of rare earth metals.

Experts note that the court's decision significantly improves China's negotiating position. In particular, Beijing gains more room to return to the topic of access to advanced semiconductors, lifting restrictions on Chinese companies, and weakening US support for Taiwan.

At the same time, China's official reaction remains restrained. State media refrain from loud statements, and diplomats say that Beijing will assess Washington's further steps and reserves the right to take appropriate action if the US tries to impose new trade restrictions through other legal channels.

Recall

US President Donald Trump will visit Beijing on March 31 – April 2 for a meeting with Xi Jinping. The visit will take place after the US Supreme Court overturned the import tariffs imposed by Trump.