02:20 PM • 10324 views
Ukraine needs to mobilize another 250,000 people to change the situation at the front - Media
Exclusive
01:36 PM • 15279 views
Eclipse corridor, retrograde Mercury, and emotionally challenging for Ukraine: horoscope for February 23 - March 1
February 22, 09:06 AM • 19317 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv on February 22 - police and SBU detained a suspect in the crimePhoto
February 22, 12:48 AM • 35124 views
23-year-old police officer killed in terrorist attack in Lviv – Prosecutor's OfficeVideo
February 21, 11:49 PM • 44774 views
Lviv Mayor Sadovyi called the explosions in the city center a terrorist act and reported the hospitalization of 14 injured peopleVideo
February 21, 10:51 PM • 37712 views
Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile could have set a world record for strike range during the attack on the Votkinsk plant
February 21, 05:20 PM • 60880 views
Orban vs. Magyar. A tense election campaign has begun in Hungary
February 21, 01:53 PM • 62658 views
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Exclusive
February 21, 11:17 AM • 41245 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a company initiated a conflict with shooting at military personnel, resulting in one wounded and two detained
February 21, 11:02 AM • 38304 views
Ukraine urged Brussels to intervene in oil pipeline dispute with Hungary - media
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

China's leader strengthens position ahead of Trump talks amid tariff repeal - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

The US Supreme Court canceled emergency tariffs, which eased trade pressure on China. This decision improves Beijing's negotiating position ahead of Trump's visit.

China's leader strengthens position ahead of Trump talks amid tariff repeal - Media

Chinese leader Xi Jinping approaches upcoming talks with the US President from a noticeably stronger position after the American judicial system deprived Donald Trump of one of his key trade pressure tools. This is reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

As the publication notes, on the eve of Donald Trump's visit to Beijing on March 31, the US Supreme Court overturned broad emergency tariffs that allowed Washington to quickly impose duties on virtually any grounds. This decision effectively nullified the trade leverage against China that Trump had actively used before.

As a result, Beijing now faces a baseline global tariff of 15%, similar to that applied to US allies, and which has a limited duration. This makes it difficult for the American side to demand increased purchases of soybeans, aircraft, or energy resources from China, and also reduces the potential for pressure in response to new demands from Beijing, particularly regarding the export of rare earth metals.

Experts note that the court's decision significantly improves China's negotiating position. In particular, Beijing gains more room to return to the topic of access to advanced semiconductors, lifting restrictions on Chinese companies, and weakening US support for Taiwan.

At the same time, China's official reaction remains restrained. State media refrain from loud statements, and diplomats say that Beijing will assess Washington's further steps and reserves the right to take appropriate action if the US tries to impose new trade restrictions through other legal channels.

Recall

US President Donald Trump will visit Beijing on March 31 – April 2 for a meeting with Xi Jinping. The visit will take place after the US Supreme Court overturned the import tariffs imposed by Trump.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

