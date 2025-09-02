$41.370.05
Exclusives
China introduces visa-free regime for Russians: new travel rules

Kyiv • UNN

 • 652 views

China is introducing a trial visa-free regime for Russian citizens with biometric foreign passports starting September 15, 2025. Russians will be able to stay in the country for up to 30 days without a visa; the program will be valid for one year.

China introduces visa-free regime for Russians: new travel rules

From September 15, China is introducing a trial visa-free regime for Russian citizens with biometric foreign passports. Travel within the country will be possible for up to 30 days without a visa. The experimental program will be valid for one year. This is reported by UNN, citing Russian "media."

Details

Official representative of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Guo Jiakun, announced at a briefing in Beijing the start of a visa-free regime for Russians from September 15, 2025. From now on, holders of ordinary foreign passports will be able to visit China and stay on its territory for up to 30 days without the need to obtain a visa.

According to the diplomat, this is a so-called "trial visa-free policy" that will last for one year – until September 14, 2026. After that, the Chinese authorities will decide on further extension or correction of the rules.

Currently, visa-free travel to China is only valid for holders of diplomatic and service passports, as well as within the framework of group tourist trips organized under a bilateral agreement. For most Russian travelers, obtaining a visa has so far been mandatory.

The announcement coincided with the visit of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to China, which began on August 31. On September 2, his negotiations with Chinese President Xi Jinping took place in Beijing. Observers do not rule out that the new visa-free regime was one of the gestures of political support for Moscow from Beijing amid deepening bilateral partnership.

Recall

The meeting of the leaders of China and Russia in Beijing confirmed close ties. Bilateral trade reached a new record of $245 billion in 2024.

Vladimir Putin at the SCO summit stated that the crisis in Ukraine was caused by a "Western-provoked coup." He also expressed hope for peace in Ukraine after meeting with Donald Trump.

