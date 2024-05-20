China imposes sanctions on three US companies over arms sales to Taiwan

The Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China has added three American companies to the list of unreliable organizations for selling arms to Taiwan. This is stated in a statement published on the ministry's website, UNN reports.

Details

Restrictive measures are being imposed against General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, General Dynamics Land Systems, and Boeing Defense, Space & Security "to protect the sovereignty, security and development interests of the country," the ministry said.

The companies are "involved in arms sales in Taiwan," the agency said. They are prohibited from trading with China and from making new investments in the country. Company executives are banned from entering China.

The Department of Commerce announced that Boeing Defense, Space & Security must pay a fine twice the amount of arms sales contracts to Taiwan.

