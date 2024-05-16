The United States imposed sanctions on russians who helped russia obtain weapons from the DPRK

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 82830 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107674 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150501 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154508 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250706 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174224 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165471 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148352 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226095 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113069 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 41246 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 33296 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65485 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 33778 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59689 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250706 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226095 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212154 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237896 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224675 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 82830 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59689 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65485 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112987 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113876 views
The United States imposed sanctions on russians who helped russia obtain weapons from the DPRK

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20356 views

The United States imposed sanctions on two russians and three entities for facilitating arms transfers between russia and North Korea to support russia's war in Ukraine.

The U.S. Treasury Department has announced sanctions against two individuals and three legal entities in russia that facilitated the supply of weapons between russia and North Korea. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the US ministry. 

Details

As explained in the ministry, Slovak citizen Ashot Mkrtichev, against whom the United States imposed sanctions in March 2023, was involved in the arms trade scheme between russia and the DPRK. Despite this, Mkrtichev and his accomplices continued their activities through intermediaries.  

One of them is Rafael Gazaryan, a russian who negotiated on behalf of Mkrtichev to obtain various types of weapons and ammunition for russia from the DPRK and headed one of his companies (which the United States also imposed sanctions against).

US State Department promises new sanctions for Russia's cooperation with DPRK03.05.24, 06:42 • 41661 view

Another russian, Alexei Budnev, according to the US Treasury Department, facilitated the supply of military communications equipment to russia, "which likely originated in the DPRK and was intended to support the russian military.

Trans Capital and Rafort companies are also associated with Gazaryan, and Budnev is the sole owner of Technologiya LLC, which was involved in military supply agreements between Moscow and Pyongyang. As of today, all of them have been subject to US sanctions.

Addendum

The ministry also said that over the past year, russia and the DPRK have strengthened military cooperation, with the DPRK providing ballistic missiles and ammunition to russia

Recall

Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said that the U.S. Department of Defense is concerned about the deepening relations between the DPRK and russia, which, together with Iran, are fueling russia on the battlefield in Ukraine.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
united-states-department-of-defenseUnited States Department of Defense
the-pentagonThe Pentagon
pyongyangPyongyang
north-koreaNorth Korea
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
iranIran

