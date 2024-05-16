The United States imposed sanctions on russians who helped russia obtain weapons from the DPRK

The U.S. Treasury Department has announced sanctions against two individuals and three legal entities in russia that facilitated the supply of weapons between russia and North Korea. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the US ministry.

Details

As explained in the ministry, Slovak citizen Ashot Mkrtichev, against whom the United States imposed sanctions in March 2023, was involved in the arms trade scheme between russia and the DPRK. Despite this, Mkrtichev and his accomplices continued their activities through intermediaries.

One of them is Rafael Gazaryan, a russian who negotiated on behalf of Mkrtichev to obtain various types of weapons and ammunition for russia from the DPRK and headed one of his companies (which the United States also imposed sanctions against).

Another russian, Alexei Budnev, according to the US Treasury Department, facilitated the supply of military communications equipment to russia, "which likely originated in the DPRK and was intended to support the russian military.

Trans Capital and Rafort companies are also associated with Gazaryan, and Budnev is the sole owner of Technologiya LLC, which was involved in military supply agreements between Moscow and Pyongyang. As of today, all of them have been subject to US sanctions.

Addendum

The ministry also said that over the past year, russia and the DPRK have strengthened military cooperation, with the DPRK providing ballistic missiles and ammunition to russia

Recall

Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said that the U.S. Department of Defense is concerned about the deepening relations between the DPRK and russia, which, together with Iran, are fueling russia on the battlefield in Ukraine.