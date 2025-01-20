China executes two men who committed mass murder with 43 victims

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 101881 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102596 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110578 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 113187 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 134997 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104453 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 137801 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103845 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113493 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117019 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122482 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 78667 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 117563 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 52346 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 55287 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 101881 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 134997 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 137801 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 168982 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 158611 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 36750 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 55287 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 117563 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122482 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 141110 views
China executes two men who committed mass murder with 43 victims

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30884 views

In China, two men were executed for mass killings in November 2024. One drove into a crowd, killing 35 people, and the other carried out a knife attack in a school, killing 8 people.

Two massacres in China within a few days in November 2024, with a total of more than 40 deaths. The perpetrators have now been executed

Transmits UNN with reference to CCTV.

China has executed two men who carried out deadly attacks that killed dozens of people in November 2024.

The attacks took place in the cities of Zhuhai in southern China and Wuxi in the east. There was no connection between the crimes. 

Fang Weiqiu, 62, who plowed his car into a crowd near a sports field in the southern city of Zhuhai, killing at least 35 people, was executed on Monday.

Xu Jiajin, 21, killed eight people and injured 17 others in a knife attack at his vocational school in the eastern city of Wuxi. Police said that Wu failed his exams and was unable to graduate. He was also executed on Monday, according to state-run CCTV.

Recall

In China, a driver is sentenced to a suspended death sentence in a case of running over a crowd near a school.

In New Orleans, a car drove into a crowd of peoplecelebrating the New Year on Bourbon Street. As a result of the incident, 10 people died, 30 were injured and taken to local hospitals.

Elephant attacked a crowd in India at a festival: nearly 20 people injured08.01.25, 17:30 • 24196 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
indiaIndia
chinaChina

Contact us about advertising