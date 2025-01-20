China executes two men who committed mass murder with 43 victims

Two massacres in China within a few days in November 2024, with a total of more than 40 deaths. The perpetrators have now been executed

Transmits UNN with reference to CCTV.

China has executed two men who carried out deadly attacks that killed dozens of people in November 2024.

The attacks took place in the cities of Zhuhai in southern China and Wuxi in the east. There was no connection between the crimes.

Fang Weiqiu, 62, who plowed his car into a crowd near a sports field in the southern city of Zhuhai, killing at least 35 people, was executed on Monday.

Xu Jiajin, 21, killed eight people and injured 17 others in a knife attack at his vocational school in the eastern city of Wuxi. Police said that Wu failed his exams and was unable to graduate. He was also executed on Monday, according to state-run CCTV.

Recall

In China, a driver is sentenced to a suspended death sentence in a case of running over a crowd near a school.

In New Orleans, a car drove into a crowd of peoplecelebrating the New Year on Bourbon Street. As a result of the incident, 10 people died, 30 were injured and taken to local hospitals.

Elephant attacked a crowd in India at a festival: nearly 20 people injured