Elephant attacked a crowd in India at a festival: nearly 20 people injured

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 44030 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 145805 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126464 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 134135 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133533 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 170207 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110470 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163449 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104439 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113944 views

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 93965 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129608 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128285 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 92563 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 101127 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 145796 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 170199 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163443 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 191215 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180452 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128285 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129608 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142614 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134265 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151466 views
Actual
Elephant attacked a crowd in India at a festival: nearly 20 people injured

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24202 views

An elephant has attacked a crowd of people at a religious festival in Kerala, injuring 17 people. One victim is in critical condition after the animal threw him into the air.

An elephant attacked a crowd at a festival in India. At least 17 people were injured, one of them - critical. This UNN reports with reference to NDTV.

At least 17 people were injured, one critically, when an elephant lost its temper during an annual festival at a mosque in Kerala's Malappuram district late last night

- the message said.

Hundreds of people gathered at the Putiyangadi festival in Tirur. A video footage shows at least five elephants decorated with gold plates at the festival and people in the crowd trying to film them. Suddenly, one of them becomes agitated and rushes into the crowd while a chaser tries to control it. This elephant, named Pakkathu Srikuttan, then picks up the man and swings him in the air before throwing him off.

"The man's condition is critical, according to reports, and he is being treated at a hospital in Kotakale," the report noted.

Video footage captured the panic in the crowd as people struggled to escape to safety. Most of the injuries were the result of a situation similar to a crush caused by panic.

Some men reportedly tried to control the elephant with chains. It took almost two hours to bring the elephant under control. The elephant was then placed near the mast to prevent further damage.

Powerful earthquake in Tibet kills more than 100 people07.01.2025, 14:17 • 23476 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

News of the World
indiaIndia

Contact us about advertising