Elephant attacked a crowd in India at a festival: nearly 20 people injured

An elephant attacked a crowd at a festival in India. At least 17 people were injured, one of them - critical. This UNN reports with reference to NDTV.

At least 17 people were injured, one critically, when an elephant lost its temper during an annual festival at a mosque in Kerala's Malappuram district late last night - the message said.

Hundreds of people gathered at the Putiyangadi festival in Tirur. A video footage shows at least five elephants decorated with gold plates at the festival and people in the crowd trying to film them. Suddenly, one of them becomes agitated and rushes into the crowd while a chaser tries to control it. This elephant, named Pakkathu Srikuttan, then picks up the man and swings him in the air before throwing him off.

"The man's condition is critical, according to reports, and he is being treated at a hospital in Kotakale," the report noted.

Video footage captured the panic in the crowd as people struggled to escape to safety. Most of the injuries were the result of a situation similar to a crush caused by panic.

Some men reportedly tried to control the elephant with chains. It took almost two hours to bring the elephant under control. The elephant was then placed near the mast to prevent further damage.

Powerful earthquake in Tibet kills more than 100 people