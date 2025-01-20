China cuts purchases of Russian coal in 2024

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 101858 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102585 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110567 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 113177 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 134976 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104449 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 137783 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103844 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113492 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117019 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122471 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 78606 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 117548 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 52276 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 55182 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 101858 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 134976 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 137783 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 168970 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 158599 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 36704 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 55182 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 117548 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122471 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 141105 views
China cuts purchases of Russian coal in 2024

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32656 views

China reduced its imports of Russian coal by 7% in 2024, increasing purchases from Australia by 59%. China's total coal imports reached a record 547.2 million tons, accounting for 41% of the world total.

China, the world's largest coal importer, reduced purchases of Russian coal in 2024, while increasing imports from other leading suppliers, including Australia, UNN reports citing Reuters.

Details

According to customs data, China has reached a record level of coal imports of 547.2 million tons, accounting for 41% of the world's total, giving the country greater influence on international market pricing. China's demand is supported by high prices, which, according to the International Energy Agency, are 50% higher than the average level of 2017-2019.

Global coal consumption will set a new record in 202418.12.24, 17:23 • 19622 views

Purchases from Indonesia, the largest coal supplier to China, increased by 8% to 236.99 million tons, although this is lower than the overall increase in coal imports by 14.4%.

Although Russia remained the second largest supplier of coal to China, its exports decreased by 7% compared to 2023 and amounted to 93.86 million tons.

Galaxy Futures analysts noted that the Russian coal industry is facing high production costs and railroad logistics problems, which are leading to higher transportation tariffs. Due to limited capacity, Russian railways prioritize transportation of more expensive goods, which further complicates the situation for coal exports.

China sets a new record for Russian oil imports in 202420.01.25, 12:05 • 70197 views

In 2024, international coal prices declined compared to the previous year, which created difficulties for Russian coal mines, in particular due to reduced profitability. 

Sanctions, China's reintroduction of import tariffs and a decline in domestic demand for coal have further complicated the situation.

Instead, Australian exporters took advantage of the record growth in imports: shipments from Australia increased by 59% to 83.24 million tons, exceeding the figures for 2020. At that time, China imported 77.51 million tons of Australian coal, but in 2021 and 2022, it almost stopped buying it due to an unofficial ban. The ban was lifted in January 2023 after relations between Beijing and Canberra improved, which also had a positive impact on barley and wine trade.

Imports of Mongolian coal to China increased by 19% to 82.82 million tons due to improved infrastructure at the border. However, the volume of purchases of Mongolian coal was slightly lower than that of Australian coal, and Mongolia dropped to fourth place among suppliers.

Recall 

The cost of shipping Russian ESPO crude to China has more than tripled since the US imposed aggressive sanctions on Moscow's oil industry last week, and traders say rates are expected to rise even further.

Iryna Kolesnik

indonesiaIndonesia
australiaAustralia
chinaChina

