China condemns European countries' plan to impose sanctions against Iran - Bloomberg

$41.260.06
48.130.25
ukenru
Exclusive
02:32 PM • 16629 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
12:28 PM • 73891 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Exclusive
12:17 PM • 73271 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 08:48 AM • 46978 views
ROSE-TINTED GLASSES OF DEMOCRACY
Exclusive
August 29, 06:38 AM • 61140 views
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
Exclusive
August 29, 06:25 AM • 45073 views
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
August 29, 05:00 AM • 82438 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhoto
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 70589 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM • 67095 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 161661 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
2.5m/s
45%
750mm
Popular news
Over 60 Ukrainian prisoners of war identified in a penal colony in Chechnya: what is known about their fateAugust 29, 10:52 AM • 38044 views
General Staff on the phalanges of fingers of Ukrainian soldiers handed over by Wagner mercenaries: negotiation processes are underwayAugust 29, 11:34 AM • 39780 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideo12:35 PM • 64684 views
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviation12:47 PM • 61128 views
Yermak met with Witkoff: details revealed02:23 PM • 43845 views
Publications
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviation12:47 PM • 62376 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideo12:35 PM • 65972 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto12:28 PM • 73900 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
12:17 PM • 73276 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhotoAugust 29, 05:00 AM • 82442 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Josep Borrell
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Turkey
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhoto01:11 PM • 23236 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 160968 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 189558 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 190624 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 176963 views
Actual
The Guardian
Mi-8
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition

China condemns European countries' plan to impose sanctions against Iran - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 356 views

China has expressed doubt about Europe's plan to reinstate sanctions against Iran over its nuclear program, warning of a possible deterioration of the situation. Beijing believes this will undermine the diplomatic process of resolving the Iranian nuclear issue.

China condemns European countries' plan to impose sanctions against Iran - Bloomberg

China has questioned Europe's plan to reinstate sanctions against Iran over the country's nuclear program. Beijing warned that this could worsen the situation, writes UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Iran's nuclear issue is at a critical juncture. Initiating the re-imposition of sanctions in the Security Council is not constructive and will undermine the political and diplomatic process of resolving the Iranian nuclear issue

- said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang at a daily press briefing in Beijing on Friday.

France, Germany, and the United Kingdom on Thursday asked the United Nations to re-impose international sanctions after Iran failed to meet demands for negotiations and to allow nuclear inspectors to resume their work. China was a key participant in the Obama-era deal that limited Iran's nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief.

Europe's actions met with resistance from China and Russia, who argue that the Europeans' efforts themselves are a violation of the 2015 agreement, and suggest that even if UN sanctions are reinstated, they may not be as widely observed as they were a decade ago.

China, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, will seek to help the Iranian nuclear issue return to the track of diplomatic settlement as soon as possible

- said Geng.

He added that in China's view, any action by the Security Council should promote the resumption of dialogue and negotiations, rather than create new confrontation and lead to a worsening or even escalation of the situation.

Addition

France, Germany, and the United Kingdom initiated the re-imposition of UN sanctions against Iran. This is due to Tehran's failure to fulfill its obligations under the 2015 nuclear deal.

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
United Nations
France
United Kingdom
Germany
China
Iran