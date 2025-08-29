China condemns European countries' plan to impose sanctions against Iran - Bloomberg

China has questioned Europe's plan to reinstate sanctions against Iran over the country's nuclear program. Beijing warned that this could worsen the situation, writes UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Iran's nuclear issue is at a critical juncture. Initiating the re-imposition of sanctions in the Security Council is not constructive and will undermine the political and diplomatic process of resolving the Iranian nuclear issue - said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang at a daily press briefing in Beijing on Friday.

France, Germany, and the United Kingdom on Thursday asked the United Nations to re-impose international sanctions after Iran failed to meet demands for negotiations and to allow nuclear inspectors to resume their work. China was a key participant in the Obama-era deal that limited Iran's nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief.

Europe's actions met with resistance from China and Russia, who argue that the Europeans' efforts themselves are a violation of the 2015 agreement, and suggest that even if UN sanctions are reinstated, they may not be as widely observed as they were a decade ago.

China, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, will seek to help the Iranian nuclear issue return to the track of diplomatic settlement as soon as possible - said Geng.

He added that in China's view, any action by the Security Council should promote the resumption of dialogue and negotiations, rather than create new confrontation and lead to a worsening or even escalation of the situation.

Addition

