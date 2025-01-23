China can influence the end of the war in Ukraine - Foreign Ministry on Xi Jinping's role

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 85180 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 100110 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 108033 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110923 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 131460 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103738 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135291 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103776 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113434 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116994 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119463 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 62866 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114122 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 33775 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 30199 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 85180 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 131460 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 135291 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 167071 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156820 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 26526 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 30199 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114122 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119463 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140243 views
China can influence the end of the war in Ukraine - Foreign Ministry on Xi Jinping's role

China can influence the end of the war in Ukraine - Foreign Ministry on Xi Jinping's role

 • 31396 views

Ukraine views China as a key player in influencing Russia to achieve a just peace. In 2024, Ukrainian-Chinese relations intensified, and further development of contacts at all levels is planned.

Ukraine considers China to be one of the key parties capable of influencing Moscow to end the war and establish a just peace. Chinese leader Xi Jinping plays a special role in this process. This was announced by Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgiy Tykhyi during a briefing, UNN correspondent reports.

We believe that China is one of those parties that can stimulate Moscow to a just end to the war, to a just peace. It is indeed one of those parties, and leader Xi Jinping personally, of course, is the person, the figure who can really influence the course of events and influence the actions of the Russian dictator 

- said the spokesman.

Tychyi noted that last year Ukraine and China intensified ties, held the first political consultations in many years and the first visit of a Chinese minister to Ukraine in recent years. And in 2025, Ukraine plans to continue developing contacts at all levels, including the highest.

The spokesman also emphasized the importance of Ukraine's trade and economic relations with China. 

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson stated that it is necessary to increase military support for Ukraine from the US and the EU. Ukraine also seeks to increase investment in the defense industry and build self-sufficiency.

