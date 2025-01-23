China can influence the end of the war in Ukraine - Foreign Ministry on Xi Jinping's role

Ukraine considers China to be one of the key parties capable of influencing Moscow to end the war and establish a just peace. Chinese leader Xi Jinping plays a special role in this process. This was announced by Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgiy Tykhyi during a briefing, UNN correspondent reports.

We believe that China is one of those parties that can stimulate Moscow to a just end to the war, to a just peace. It is indeed one of those parties, and leader Xi Jinping personally, of course, is the person, the figure who can really influence the course of events and influence the actions of the Russian dictator - said the spokesman.

Tychyi noted that last year Ukraine and China intensified ties, held the first political consultations in many years and the first visit of a Chinese minister to Ukraine in recent years. And in 2025, Ukraine plans to continue developing contacts at all levels, including the highest.

Trump hopes China will help stop Russia's war in Ukraine

The spokesman also emphasized the importance of Ukraine's trade and economic relations with China.

Recall

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson stated that it is necessary to increase military support for Ukraine from the US and the EU. Ukraine also seeks to increase investment in the defense industry and build self-sufficiency.