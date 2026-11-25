The OpenAI AI chatbot ChatGPT experienced outages on November 25. UNN reports this, citing data from the monitoring service Downdetector.

Details

"We are currently experiencing issues. ChatGPT and Codex Cloud are seeing an elevated number of errors in conversations. We have identified that users are encountering an elevated number of errors in ChatGPT and ChatGPT Work, as well as in Codex cloud flows. We have identified the issue and are working to resolve it," OpenAI's latest status update regarding the problems states on the relevant webpage.

ChatGPT subscriber users encountered an elevated number of errors in conversations while OpenAI worked on a fix, several days after a separate GPT-6 outage, Crypto Briefing reports.

OpenAI was reportedly working to fix a wave of ChatGPT errors affecting subscribers. The company reported problems affecting its Team, Business, and Pro plans.

What went wrong

The incident was first reported on November 25, 2026, at approximately 11:48 UTC (13:48 Kyiv time). OpenAI confirmed that users were seeing an elevated number of errors in conversations.

OpenAI's initial notice named the Team, Business, and Pro plans. The company's status page showed a broader scope; among those affected by the outages, it listed the Business, Pro, Plus, and Education plans.

OpenAI classified the issue as a service reliability problem. It was not related to billing or any new feature deployment.

The incident was in the "Identified" phase on OpenAI's status page, and steps were being taken to resolve it. This means that engineers had identified the problem but had not yet completed the fix.

OpenAI said it was actively working on a solution. The company did not immediately publish a resolution or explain the root cause.

Situation in Ukraine

The Ukrainian segment also experienced disruptions, according to Downdetector data.

As indicated, reports of outages involving OpenAI peaked at 13:51 and have now begun to decline.

The most commonly reported problems were AI generation (38%), the app (26%), and the website (21%).

ChatGPT, Claude, and Grok simultaneously experienced a major outage