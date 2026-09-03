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ChatGPT, Claude, and Grok simultaneously experienced a major outage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

Downdetector recorded more than 20,000 reports concerning OpenAI and thousands concerning Claude and Grok. The causes of the outages are unknown.

ChatGPT, Claude, and Grok simultaneously experienced a major outage

ChatGPT, Claude, and Grok experienced an outage. This is evidenced by Downdetector data, reports UNN.

Details

Over the past hour, tens of thousands of users have complained about the operation of OpenAI services, while several thousand more have complained about Claude and Grok.

The causes of the outages are currently unknown.

Meta is imposing its new AI agent on employees03.09.26, 10:50 • 3044 views

Antonina Tumanova

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