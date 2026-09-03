ChatGPT, Claude, and Grok simultaneously experienced a major outage
Kyiv • UNN
Downdetector recorded more than 20,000 reports concerning OpenAI and thousands concerning Claude and Grok. The causes of the outages are unknown.
ChatGPT, Claude, and Grok experienced an outage. This is evidenced by Downdetector data, reports UNN.
Details
Over the past hour, tens of thousands of users have complained about the operation of OpenAI services, while several thousand more have complained about Claude and Grok.
The causes of the outages are currently unknown.
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