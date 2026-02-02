Changes in train traffic persist in a number of regions - Ukrzaliznytsia

Changes in train traffic remain possible in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Sumy regions on February 2, JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia" reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Kharkiv region

"The Lozova-Barvinkove-Kramatorsk section continues to be a high-risk zone, so passengers should use buses with a bypass route," the report says.

Zaporizhzhia

Ukrzaliznytsia's monitoring groups, as noted, continue enhanced threat control in the region.

"For the current day, the basic scenario is bus transportation between Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia. Passengers traveling to Synelnykove and Zaporizhzhia are asked to follow the instructions of our train crew and station staff in Dnipro. Passengers from Zaporizhzhia and Synelnykove are asked to carefully monitor messages in the application and instructions from station staff. If the security situation allows, we will try to "break through" with trains point-by-point, as on Sunday, but the safety of passengers and railway workers is paramount in this case," Ukrzaliznytsia noted.

Sumy region

"Despite the shelling of Konotop, traffic is maintained, the situation is under enhanced control by Ukrzaliznytsia's monitoring groups. In case of immediate UAV danger, we will make stops near shelters," the report says.

Travelers were urged to carefully monitor updates and be sure to activate push notifications in the Ukrzaliznytsia application.