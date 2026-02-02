$42.810.04
Not only a trilateral format, but also a bilateral one with the US: Zelenskyy on a new round of negotiations to end the war
04:56 PM • 2524 views
Organizing elections in Ukraine could cost 10 billion hryvnias - CEC
03:28 PM • 11213 views
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elites
February 2, 11:00 AM • 20502 views
Zelenskyy: Russian shelling of energy facilities in 24 hours was near the front and in border areas, but without targeted Russian missile and 'Shahed' strikes on energy infrastructure
February 2, 08:37 AM • 34384 views
Ukraine launches Starlink "whitelist" in response to Russian use of terminals: how it will work
February 1, 12:14 PM • 58786 views
Moscow court has in absentia arrested Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa: what he was accused of
February 1, 11:56 AM • 74461 views
Peak of cold in Ukraine: meteorologist named dates for weakening of frostsPhoto
February 1, 11:12 AM • 51229 views
Zelenskyy: "The next trilateral talks will take place on February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi"
Exclusive
February 1, 10:11 AM • 50526 views
A period of great transformation and emotional intensity: astrological forecast for February 2–8
February 1, 06:56 AM • 36385 views
Boomers, Zoomers, and Millennials: Who are they and why are we divided into generations?
Changes in train traffic persist in a number of regions - Ukrzaliznytsia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3222 views

In Kharkiv region, the Lozova-Barvinkove-Kramatorsk section is dangerous, passengers will use buses. In Zaporizhzhia, bus transportation between Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia is possible, train traffic in Sumy region continues despite the shelling of Konotop.

Changes in train traffic persist in a number of regions - Ukrzaliznytsia

Changes in train traffic remain possible in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Sumy regions on February 2, JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia" reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Kharkiv region

"The Lozova-Barvinkove-Kramatorsk section continues to be a high-risk zone, so passengers should use buses with a bypass route," the report says.

Zaporizhzhia

Ukrzaliznytsia's monitoring groups, as noted, continue enhanced threat control in the region.

"For the current day, the basic scenario is bus transportation between Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia. Passengers traveling to Synelnykove and Zaporizhzhia are asked to follow the instructions of our train crew and station staff in Dnipro. Passengers from Zaporizhzhia and Synelnykove are asked to carefully monitor messages in the application and instructions from station staff. If the security situation allows, we will try to "break through" with trains point-by-point, as on Sunday, but the safety of passengers and railway workers is paramount in this case," Ukrzaliznytsia noted.

Russia attacked the railway again: hit a locomotive in Zaporizhzhia region02.02.26, 09:40 • 3542 views

Sumy region

"Despite the shelling of Konotop, traffic is maintained, the situation is under enhanced control by Ukrzaliznytsia's monitoring groups. In case of immediate UAV danger, we will make stops near shelters," the report says.

Travelers were urged to carefully monitor updates and be sure to activate push notifications in the Ukrzaliznytsia application.

Julia Shramko

Society
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Konotop
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Dnipro
Zaporizhzhia