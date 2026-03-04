Caused over UAH 7.35 million in damages - an officer detained in southern Ukraine

$43.450.22
50.460.14
ukenru
Exclusive
12:44 PM • 1410 views
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
09:19 AM • 11903 views
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM • 39079 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 68707 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM • 58587 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 63232 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
March 3, 01:07 PM • 59402 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
March 3, 12:11 PM • 33970 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Exclusive
March 3, 11:55 AM • 28344 views
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
March 3, 09:06 AM • 26146 views
Zelenskyy warned of the risk of air defense missile shortages due to the war in the Middle East
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
58%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
IPC Scandal: Andriy Sybiha Accuses Committee of Undermining Ukraine's Territorial IntegrityMarch 4, 04:03 AM • 7486 views
China identifies "five lessons" after US and Israeli strikes on IranPhotoMarch 4, 04:30 AM • 12352 views
New enemy attacks led to power outages in 5 regions, emergency blackouts returned08:18 AM • 14917 views
War in Iran almost halted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz - how many oil tankers have passed recently08:29 AM • 14645 views
What is generative AI and how does it work?11:48 AM • 7448 views
Publications
What is generative AI and how does it work?11:48 AM • 7540 views
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partners11:44 AM • 7418 views
Paid entry to the EU for Ukrainians from 2026 - all about the new rulesMarch 3, 01:14 PM • 67350 views
Full Moon on March 3rd or the “Worm Moon” – where did the name come from and how to see this phenomenonMarch 3, 09:14 AM • 89024 views
"Blood Moon" - the first major astronomical event of 2026PhotoMarch 2, 05:58 PM • 87076 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ali Khamenei
Vitaliy Kim
Musician
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
Lebanon
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhoto12:28 PM • 2838 views
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhotoMarch 3, 05:13 PM • 25721 views
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"VideoMarch 3, 02:39 PM • 33775 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhotoMarch 3, 12:11 PM • 37963 views
Vitaliy Kozlovsky presented the Ukrainian-language version of the hit "Shakespeare"VideoMarch 2, 07:57 PM • 46223 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
The Diplomat
Dassault Rafale

Caused over UAH 7.35 million in damages - an officer detained in southern Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 154 views

The investigation established that the major - head of the financial and economic service of one of the military units - intentionally facilitated the illegal accrual of additional monetary remuneration in the amount of UAH 100,000.

Caused over UAH 7.35 million in damages - an officer detained in southern Ukraine
Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

In the Zaporizhzhia region, law enforcement officers have notified a major, the head of the financial and economic service of one of the military units, of suspicion of abuse of power and negligent attitude towards military service. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

As the investigation established, from late August 2023 to December 2024, the officer deliberately facilitated the illegal accrual of an additional monetary reward of UAH 100,000 for "performing combat missions on the first line of defense." Such payments were received by his subordinates from the financial and economic service, although in reality they did not perform any combat missions.

The major also prepared documents on the basis of which the unit commander issued orders for the accrual of rewards. In total, 11 servicemen illegally received more than 4.25 million hryvnias.

The investigation also established that the suspect gave a subordinate his login and password for his electronic account. Thanks to access to the "Salary Project" system, the subordinate:

  • entered non-existent servicemen into the lists;
    • changed bank card details, redirecting funds to his own accounts;
      • formed electronic registers for transferring money.

        As a result of the criminal actions, the military unit suffered losses of over 7.35 million hryvnias. The court chose a preventive measure for the major in the form of a personal obligation, but the prosecutor's office filed an appeal.

        Recall

        In the Kyiv region, law enforcement officers detained the head of a department of one of the district territorial recruitment centers and social support centers, who demanded $4,000 for "resolving the issue" with mobilization. The official promised to remove the conscript from the wanted list and process documents without conscription, threatening in case of refusal.

        Yevhen Ustimenko

        SocietyWar in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
        Technology
        State budget
        Bank card
        Mobilization
        Martial law
        War in Ukraine
        TCC and SP
        Kyiv Oblast
        Prosecutor General of Ukraine
        Zaporizhzhia Oblast