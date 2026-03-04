Caused over UAH 7.35 million in damages - an officer detained in southern Ukraine

Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

In the Zaporizhzhia region, law enforcement officers have notified a major, the head of the financial and economic service of one of the military units, of suspicion of abuse of power and negligent attitude towards military service. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

As the investigation established, from late August 2023 to December 2024, the officer deliberately facilitated the illegal accrual of an additional monetary reward of UAH 100,000 for "performing combat missions on the first line of defense." Such payments were received by his subordinates from the financial and economic service, although in reality they did not perform any combat missions.

The major also prepared documents on the basis of which the unit commander issued orders for the accrual of rewards. In total, 11 servicemen illegally received more than 4.25 million hryvnias.

The investigation also established that the suspect gave a subordinate his login and password for his electronic account. Thanks to access to the "Salary Project" system, the subordinate:

entered non-existent servicemen into the lists;

changed bank card details, redirecting funds to his own accounts;

formed electronic registers for transferring money.

As a result of the criminal actions, the military unit suffered losses of over 7.35 million hryvnias. The court chose a preventive measure for the major in the form of a personal obligation, but the prosecutor's office filed an appeal.

Recall

In the Kyiv region, law enforcement officers detained the head of a department of one of the district territorial recruitment centers and social support centers, who demanded $4,000 for "resolving the issue" with mobilization. The official promised to remove the conscript from the wanted list and process documents without conscription, threatening in case of refusal.