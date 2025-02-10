Cases of carbon monoxide poisoning have become more frequent in Ukraine: 46 cases in January

In January 2025, the number of cases increased to more than four dozen.

Reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

Details

The number of cases of carbon monoxide and combustion products poisoning in Ukraine is growing, the Ministry of Health informs.

In January 2025, the number of cases increased to 46, of which 20 were among children. One person died, while the rest received the necessary medical care and were treated. - The post reads.

According to the emergency medical centers, most cases were recorded in Chernivtsi and Lviv regions.

According to statistics, at the end of 2024, 11 cases of carbon monoxide poisoning were recorded in December, including 5 fatalities.

Important tips

The biggest danger is that carbon monoxide is colorless, odorless, and tasteless. That is why it is sometimes called the “silent killer”.

Without special detectors, it is impossible to detect, but it can be fatal and affects the human body even in small concentrations.

The Ministry of Health informs about the main symptoms that should be paid attention to in order to react in time in case of poisoning.

Among them:

headache,

nausea,

rapid breathing,

weakness,

feeling of fatigue and dizziness.

In most cases, carbon monoxide and combustion products poisoning in winter is caused by violations of the rules for the design and operation of generators, stoves, and heating devices. The degree of poisoning and the severity of symptoms depend on the amount and time a person inhales carbon monoxide. However, a reaction to carbon monoxide poisoning can also develop within a very short period of time.

Recall

In the village of Chahor in Bukovyna , 4 people were poisoned by carbon monoxide due to the improper use of a wood-burning stove. All the victims were hospitalized.

