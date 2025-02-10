ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 26598 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 67604 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 91403 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 110583 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 87541 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 120706 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101798 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113155 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116795 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 155612 views

February 28, 05:35 AM • 100396 views
February 28, 05:48 AM • 71774 views
07:13 AM • 41855 views
09:03 AM • 100856 views
09:59 AM • 66684 views
09:20 AM • 110583 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 120706 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 155612 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 146076 views
February 27, 09:18 AM • 178331 views
09:59 AM • 66684 views
09:03 AM • 100856 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 135019 views
February 26, 03:18 PM • 136926 views
February 26, 08:37 AM • 165076 views
Cases of carbon monoxide poisoning have become more frequent in Ukraine: 46 cases in January

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26653 views

In January 2025, 46 cases of carbon monoxide poisoning were recorded in Ukraine, 20 of them among children. Most cases were registered in Chernivtsi and Lviv regions, and one person died.

In January 2025, the number of cases increased to more than four dozen.

Reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

Details

The number of cases of carbon monoxide and combustion products poisoning in Ukraine is growing, the Ministry of Health informs.

In January 2025, the number of cases increased to 46, of which 20 were among children. One person died, while the rest received the necessary medical care and were treated.

- The post reads. 

According to the emergency medical centers, most cases were recorded in Chernivtsi and Lviv regions.

According to statistics, at the end of 2024, 11 cases of carbon monoxide poisoning were recorded in December, including 5 fatalities.

Important tips

The biggest danger is that carbon monoxide is colorless, odorless, and tasteless. That is why it is sometimes called the “silent killer”.

Without special detectors, it is impossible to detect, but it can be fatal and affects the human body even in small concentrations.

The Ministry of Health informs about the main symptoms that should be paid attention to in order to react in time in case of poisoning.

Among them:

  • headache, 
  • nausea, 
  • rapid breathing, 
  • weakness, 
  • feeling of fatigue and dizziness. 

In most cases, carbon monoxide and combustion products poisoning in winter is caused by violations of the rules for the design and operation of generators, stoves, and heating devices. The degree of poisoning and the severity of symptoms depend on the amount and time a person inhales carbon monoxide. However, a reaction to carbon monoxide poisoning can also develop within a very short period of time.

Recall

In the village of Chahor in Bukovyna , 4 people were poisoned by carbon monoxide due to the improper use of a wood-burning stove. All the victims were hospitalized.

SocietyHealth
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
lvivLviv

