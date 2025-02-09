SES rescued a child from a fire in Kryvyi Rih: there are more victims

A nighttime fire broke out in a nine-story building in Kryvyi Rih, during which rescuers evacuated 13 people and saved a child.

Writes UNN with reference to the SES.

At night in one of the districts of Kryvyi Rih, an apartment in a nine-story residential building caught fire. The fire engulfed household items.

Rescuers evacuated 13 people, including a child. Two women and one man were injured in the fire.

The fire has been eliminated.

In Kirovograd region , a 14-year-old girl died in a fire in a private house.

