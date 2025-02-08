Tanker truck with hazardous cargo overturned in Rivne region, no threat of chemical contamination - SES

A tanker truck with mineral fertilizers overturned near Karpylivka in Rivne region, there is no threat of chemical contamination, the regional State Emergency Service reported on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

Rescuers received a report that a tanker truck had overturned near the village of Karpylivka, Rivne region, on February 7 at 16:01.

On the spot, the SES officers disconnected the battery terminals.

Chemical rescuers conducted chemical reconnaissance to detect hazardous chemicals in the air using portable gas analyzers. All indicators are normal, the tank is sealed. It is known that the MAN tank truck was transporting fertilizer - the SES reported.

Before the rescuers arrived, the driver was handed over to paramedics. His condition was assessed by doctors.

Police officers are currently establishing all the circumstances of the accident.

