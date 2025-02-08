Tanker truck with hazardous cargo overturned in Rivne region, no threat of chemical contamination - SES

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 8813 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 59965 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101734 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105183 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 122547 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102058 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128847 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103508 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113287 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116901 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105895 views
February 28, 05:48 AM • 102284 views
February 28, 07:13 AM • 86545 views
09:03 AM • 111232 views
09:59 AM • 105617 views
02:39 PM • 8813 views
09:20 AM • 122547 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128847 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 161992 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 152149 views
UNN Lite
02:48 PM • 1206 views
09:59 AM • 105621 views
09:03 AM • 111235 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 138270 views
February 26, 03:18 PM • 140046 views
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28812 views

A MAN tank truck carrying mineral fertilizers overturned near the village of Karpilovka. Rescuers confirmed that there was no leakage or chemical contamination, and the driver was handed over to doctors.

A tanker truck with mineral fertilizers overturned near Karpylivka in Rivne region, there is no threat of chemical contamination, the regional State Emergency Service reported on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

Rescuers received a report that a tanker truck had overturned near the village of Karpylivka, Rivne region, on February 7 at 16:01.

On the spot, the SES officers disconnected the battery terminals.

Chemical rescuers conducted chemical reconnaissance to detect hazardous chemicals in the air using portable gas analyzers. All indicators are normal, the tank is sealed. It is known that the MAN tank truck was transporting fertilizer

- the SES reported.

Before the rescuers arrived, the driver was handed over to paramedics. His condition was assessed by doctors.

Police officers are currently establishing all the circumstances of the accident. 

A cloud of polluted air from Poland enters Ukraine: who is at risk05.02.25, 17:14 • 128884 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine
rivneRivne
polandPoland

