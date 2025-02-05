A cloud of polluted air from Poland enters Ukraine: who is at risk

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

A cloud of polluted air from Poland enters Ukraine: who is at risk

A cloud of polluted air from Poland enters Ukraine: who is at risk

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 128883 views

On February 6, the western regions of Ukraine may face a deterioration in air quality due to a cloud of dust from Poland. Lviv and Ternopil regions will be the most affected, with pollution levels reaching 40-60 units.

On February 6, the western regions of Ukraine may experience a deterioration in air quality due to the movement of a polluted dust cloud from the west, in particular from Poland. The causes of the pollution are both natural factors and industrial emissions, UNN reports.

Lviv and Ternopil regions will suffer the most, with pollution levels reaching 40-60 units.

Dust storms and emissions of harmful substances lead to a significant increase in the concentration of fine particles in the air. They easily penetrate the respiratory tract and can enter the bloodstream, increasing the risk of health problems. Under such conditions, it is recommended to minimize your time outdoors.

Image

How to recognize contamination?

During a dust storm, the air becomes cloudy and resembles smog. Visibility is noticeably reduced and sunlight appears dimmed. If the level of pollution is high, the dust cloud can take on a grayish or brownish-yellow hue, enveloping the area in a dense curtain.

Health consequences

In addition, air pollution has serious health consequences, especially for the respiratory system. Fine particles and toxic gases easily penetrate the lungs, causing coughing, shortness of breath, asthma exacerbations, bronchitis, and chronic respiratory diseases.

Groundhog Tymko III gave a “weather forecast” for spring02.02.25, 12:05 • 138419 views

The impact of polluted air on the cardiovascular system is no less dangerous. Inhalation of harmful substances can cause high blood pressure, increase the risk of heart attacks and strokes, as toxic particles can penetrate the circulatory system and cause inflammation.

Weakened immunity is also a consequence of prolonged exposure to polluted air. The body becomes more vulnerable to viruses, bacteria, and inflammatory processes, which can lead to frequent illnesses and long-term recovery from them.

Harmful substances in the air can affect the nervous system, causing headaches, dizziness, fatigue, and impaired concentration. In the long term, this can lead to memory impairment and cognitive decline.

There is also a serious risk of developing cancer. Long-term exposure to carcinogenic substances, heavy metals, and fine particles in the air can cause malignant tumors.

Polluted air has a negative impact on the condition of the eyes and skin. Mucous membrane irritation, redness, allergic reactions, dryness and inflammation can be a constant problem in high pollution environments.

Polluted air poses a separate threat to reproductive health. Toxic substances can affect fertility, increase the risk of complications during pregnancy, and adversely affect fetal development.

Lung cancer diagnoses are on the rise among people who have never smoked: scientists are looking for a reason04.02.25, 16:40 • 22968 views

The capital is not yet threatened by this pollution, said Nina Rotach, head of the laboratory for monitoring atmospheric air pollution at the Borys Sreznevsky Central Geophysical Observatory, in a commentary to UNN .

"So far, there are no clouds, the weather is sunny and nice. There is pollution in Kyiv every day, but it is not too high. We take measurements every day, but as of today, we have not recorded anything critical," Rotach said.

She added that in Kyiv, the biggest source of pollution is emissions from motor vehicles - about 80% - as well as from currently operating enterprises.

A new method of capturing CO2 from the air has been developed at the University of Cincinnati14.01.25, 18:11 • 28905 views

How to protect yourself from polluted air?

1. Minimize your time outdoors - especially during hours when dust and pollution levels are highest.

2. Close windows and doors - use humidifiers or air purifiers with HEPA filters to keep the room clean.

3. Wear a respirator - choose FFP2 or FFP3 masks that effectively filter out harmful particles when going outdoors.

4. Drink more water - it helps to moisturize the mucous membranes and reduce the effects of harmful substances.

5. Use eye drops to help relieve irritation caused by dust and toxic substances in the air.

6. Monitor air quality - check the current indicators through mobile apps and websites, including SaveEcoBot or the Kyiv Digital app.

Air quality in Kyiv has deteriorated: what residents are advised to do30.01.25, 12:55 • 34014 views

War also affects air quality

The war has a significant impact on the air quality, causing additional emissions of harmful substances. The main sources of pollution are forest and household fires, burning of oil products, artillery and rocket attacks, and the disposal of enemy ammunition.

The deterioration in air quality is twofold. The direct impact is caused by the detonation of ammunition, rocket explosions, artillery and air strikes. The indirect impact is caused by fires in natural ecosystems, destruction of oil depots and industrial facilities.

Image

Despite the variety of munitions, their structure is similar: a charge and a detonator. During the explosion, these components release a number of chemicals into the environment that poison the atmosphere. This also happens when a missile is shot down by air defense forces - even if it does not hit the target, its fragments leave dangerous compounds in the air.

Colossal environmental damage caused by Russia: Ministry of Defense has calculated the amount30.01.25, 11:54 • 26856 views

Modern explosives contain nitrogen compounds that oxidize during detonation, releasing carbon monoxide, sulfur, carbon dioxide, lead, soot, and other chemical elements into the atmosphere.

Some of these substances are particularly dangerous. For example, heptyl, which is used in rocket fuel, affects the nervous system, respiratory tract, and mucous membranes.

Even non-toxic emissions, while not having an immediate impact on health, can significantly disrupt the natural balance of the atmosphere and cause long-term environmental impacts.

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

SocietyHealth
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv
polandPoland

