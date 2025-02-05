A cloud of polluted air from Poland enters Ukraine: who is at risk

On February 6, the western regions of Ukraine may experience a deterioration in air quality due to the movement of a polluted dust cloud from the west, in particular from Poland. The causes of the pollution are both natural factors and industrial emissions, UNN reports.

Lviv and Ternopil regions will suffer the most, with pollution levels reaching 40-60 units.

Dust storms and emissions of harmful substances lead to a significant increase in the concentration of fine particles in the air. They easily penetrate the respiratory tract and can enter the bloodstream, increasing the risk of health problems. Under such conditions, it is recommended to minimize your time outdoors.

How to recognize contamination?

During a dust storm, the air becomes cloudy and resembles smog. Visibility is noticeably reduced and sunlight appears dimmed. If the level of pollution is high, the dust cloud can take on a grayish or brownish-yellow hue, enveloping the area in a dense curtain.

Health consequences

In addition, air pollution has serious health consequences, especially for the respiratory system. Fine particles and toxic gases easily penetrate the lungs, causing coughing, shortness of breath, asthma exacerbations, bronchitis, and chronic respiratory diseases.

The impact of polluted air on the cardiovascular system is no less dangerous. Inhalation of harmful substances can cause high blood pressure, increase the risk of heart attacks and strokes, as toxic particles can penetrate the circulatory system and cause inflammation.

Weakened immunity is also a consequence of prolonged exposure to polluted air. The body becomes more vulnerable to viruses, bacteria, and inflammatory processes, which can lead to frequent illnesses and long-term recovery from them.

Harmful substances in the air can affect the nervous system, causing headaches, dizziness, fatigue, and impaired concentration. In the long term, this can lead to memory impairment and cognitive decline.

There is also a serious risk of developing cancer. Long-term exposure to carcinogenic substances, heavy metals, and fine particles in the air can cause malignant tumors.

Polluted air has a negative impact on the condition of the eyes and skin. Mucous membrane irritation, redness, allergic reactions, dryness and inflammation can be a constant problem in high pollution environments.

Polluted air poses a separate threat to reproductive health. Toxic substances can affect fertility, increase the risk of complications during pregnancy, and adversely affect fetal development.

The capital is not yet threatened by this pollution, said Nina Rotach, head of the laboratory for monitoring atmospheric air pollution at the Borys Sreznevsky Central Geophysical Observatory, in a commentary to UNN .

"So far, there are no clouds, the weather is sunny and nice. There is pollution in Kyiv every day, but it is not too high. We take measurements every day, but as of today, we have not recorded anything critical," Rotach said.

She added that in Kyiv, the biggest source of pollution is emissions from motor vehicles - about 80% - as well as from currently operating enterprises.

How to protect yourself from polluted air?

1. Minimize your time outdoors - especially during hours when dust and pollution levels are highest.

2. Close windows and doors - use humidifiers or air purifiers with HEPA filters to keep the room clean.

3. Wear a respirator - choose FFP2 or FFP3 masks that effectively filter out harmful particles when going outdoors.

4. Drink more water - it helps to moisturize the mucous membranes and reduce the effects of harmful substances.

5. Use eye drops to help relieve irritation caused by dust and toxic substances in the air.

6. Monitor air quality - check the current indicators through mobile apps and websites, including SaveEcoBot or the Kyiv Digital app.

War also affects air quality

The war has a significant impact on the air quality, causing additional emissions of harmful substances. The main sources of pollution are forest and household fires, burning of oil products, artillery and rocket attacks, and the disposal of enemy ammunition.

The deterioration in air quality is twofold. The direct impact is caused by the detonation of ammunition, rocket explosions, artillery and air strikes. The indirect impact is caused by fires in natural ecosystems, destruction of oil depots and industrial facilities.

Despite the variety of munitions, their structure is similar: a charge and a detonator. During the explosion, these components release a number of chemicals into the environment that poison the atmosphere. This also happens when a missile is shot down by air defense forces - even if it does not hit the target, its fragments leave dangerous compounds in the air.

Modern explosives contain nitrogen compounds that oxidize during detonation, releasing carbon monoxide, sulfur, carbon dioxide, lead, soot, and other chemical elements into the atmosphere.

Some of these substances are particularly dangerous. For example, heptyl, which is used in rocket fuel, affects the nervous system, respiratory tract, and mucous membranes.

Even non-toxic emissions, while not having an immediate impact on health, can significantly disrupt the natural balance of the atmosphere and cause long-term environmental impacts.