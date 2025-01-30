Colossal environmental damage caused by Russia: Ministry of Defense has calculated the amount

In 2024, the damage caused by Russia to the natural environment at the facilities of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine exceeded 42 billion hryvnias. As a result of missile and artillery strikes, large-scale soil contamination, air pollution, and deforestation were recorded. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense, according to UNN.

Details

"Specialists of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine inspected 61 military facilities that suffered environmental damage as a result of rocket, bomb and artillery strikes by the Russian Federation," the statement reads.

The total amount of losses is estimated at UAH 42.1 billion.

The bulk of the damage is caused by soil contamination from the destruction - more than UAH 40 billion.

Land pollution by oil products is estimated at UAH 1.5 billion.

In addition, fugitive emissions of harmful substances into the atmosphere caused losses of UAH 96 million, and the loss of the forest fund exceeded UAH 145 million.

The working group that conducted the survey included representatives of the Main Directorate of Mine Action, Civil Protection and Environmental Safety and the State Environmental Inspectorate of Ukraine.

Previously

The Ministry of Environmental Protection reportedthat as a result of Russian aggression in Ukraine, 3 million hectares of forests were destroyed, more than 6,500 environmental crimes were recorded, and CO₂ emissions reached 180 million tons.