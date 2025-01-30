Colossal environmental damage caused by Russia: Ministry of Defense has calculated the amount

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 100552 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 33743 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114944 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 39531 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 109438 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Colossal environmental damage caused by Russia: Ministry of Defense has calculated the amount

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26856 views

In 2024, the environmental damage caused by Russian attacks on the Ministry of Defense facilities exceeded UAH 42 billion. Soil, air, and forests were most affected by missile and artillery strikes.

In 2024, the damage caused by Russia to the natural environment at the facilities of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine exceeded 42 billion hryvnias. As a result of missile and artillery strikes, large-scale soil contamination, air pollution, and deforestation were recorded. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense, according to UNN.

Details

"Specialists of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine inspected 61 military facilities that suffered environmental damage as a result of rocket, bomb and artillery strikes by the Russian Federation," the statement reads.

The total amount of losses is estimated at UAH 42.1 billion.

The bulk of the damage is caused by soil contamination from the destruction - more than UAH 40 billion.

Land pollution by oil products is estimated at UAH 1.5 billion.

In addition, fugitive emissions of harmful substances into the atmosphere caused losses of UAH 96 million, and the loss of the forest fund exceeded UAH 145 million.

The working group that conducted the survey included representatives of the Main Directorate of Mine Action, Civil Protection and Environmental Safety and the State Environmental Inspectorate of Ukraine.

Previously

The Ministry of Environmental Protection reportedthat as a result of Russian aggression in Ukraine, 3 million hectares of forests were destroyed, more than 6,500 environmental crimes were recorded, and CO₂ emissions reached 180 million tons. 

Yulia Havryliuk

