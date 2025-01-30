Air quality in Kyiv has deteriorated: what residents are advised to do

In Kyiv a temporary deterioration in the air condition has been recorded, it is recommended to refrain from ventilating the premises and limit prolonged stay outside, KCSA reported on Thursday, UNN writes.

Details

"As of 12:30 a.m. on January 30, there is a temporary deterioration in the air condition in Kyiv," reports the KCSA Department of Environmental Protection and Climate Change Adaptation.

As indicated, there is an increase in the concentration of suspended particles (dust). The probable reason for the increase in pollution is meteorological conditions (in particular, low wind speed), which contribute to the accumulation and retention of harmful impurities in the surface air layer.

Until the air situation improves, it is recommended to close windows, limit your time outside, and drink plenty of water. If you have an air purifier, turn it on to the maximum setting.

