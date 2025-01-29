Lower temperatures and wet snow - what the weather in Ukraine will be like in February

In the first days of February, temperatures are expected to drop in Ukraine. Air will come from the northwest to most of the country, which will lead to a cold snap. This was announced by the spokeswoman for the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center Natalia Ptukha during a briefing, UNN reports.

Details

"Speaking about the whole of February, according to the forecasts of our forecasters and experts from the Institute of Hydrometeorology, the average monthly temperature in February will range from 3 degrees below zero to 2 degrees above zero, which is still 1.5-2 degrees above the climatic norm. But as for the first ten days of February, we expect the temperature to drop," the spokeswoman said.

According to Ptukha, frosts are expected in the first days of February, especially at night, within the range of 3-8 degrees below zero. During the day, the temperature can also drop to minus, but in general it will be around 0 degrees.

The spokeswoman also noted that on February 3, there may be wet snow in the southern, partially central and eastern regions, and possibly in the northwestern parts.

Recall

At the end of January, Ukraine is forecast to have a heat peak with temperatures up to +17° in some regions. Starting January 31, temperatures are expected to drop and precipitation is expected.