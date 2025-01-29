Lower temperatures and wet snow - what the weather in Ukraine will be like in February

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 64071 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 87747 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 105998 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 109064 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 128735 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103282 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 133338 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103707 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113393 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116962 views

Popular news
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 101721 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 44090 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 116888 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 50040 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 111418 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 64159 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 128743 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 133343 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 165485 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 155350 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 17609 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 21992 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 111418 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 116888 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139605 views
Lower temperatures and wet snow - what the weather in Ukraine will be like in February

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21938 views

In early February, Ukraine is expected to experience a cold snap with nighttime temperatures ranging from -3° to -8°. Wet snow is forecast in the southern, central and eastern regions on February 3.

In the first days of February, temperatures are expected to drop in Ukraine. Air will come from the northwest to most of the country, which will lead to a cold snap. This was announced by the spokeswoman for the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center Natalia Ptukha during a briefing, UNN reports.

Details

"Speaking about the whole of February, according to the forecasts of our forecasters and experts from the Institute of Hydrometeorology, the average monthly temperature in February will range from 3 degrees below zero to 2 degrees above zero, which is still 1.5-2 degrees above the climatic norm. But as for the first ten days of February, we expect the temperature to drop," the spokeswoman said.

According to Ptukha, frosts are expected in the first days of February, especially at night, within the range of 3-8 degrees below zero. During the day, the temperature can also drop to minus, but in general it will be around 0 degrees.

The spokeswoman also noted that on February 3, there may be wet snow in the southern, partially central and eastern regions, and possibly in the northwestern parts.

Recall 

At the end of January, Ukraine is forecast to have a heat peak with temperatures up to +17° in some regions. Starting January 31, temperatures are expected to drop and precipitation is expected.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Society
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising