A new method of capturing CO2 from the air has been developed at the University of Cincinnati

Until now, carbon capture and neutralization efforts have focused mainly on attempts to remove greenhouse gases from power plant and industrial emissions.

Chemical engineers have developed an effective way to extract carbon directly from the atmosphere. The University of Cincinnati has developed a system for removing carbon dioxide from the air with a concentration of about 420 parts per million. It is indicated that the process, although difficult, is promising and can be deployed almost anywhere.

University of Cincinnati professor Ju-Yup Lee explains that the ‘golden fleece’ of carbon capture is extracting carbon dioxide directly from the atmosphere. It's quite complicated. Until now, carbon capture has mainly focused on removing greenhouse gases at their source, such as emissions from power plants, oil refineries, concrete plants and other industries.

The concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is very low. It's like trying to take a handful of red ping-pong balls out of a soccer stadium full of white balls he said.

Li and his students have developed a promising air-removal system that uses electricity to separate carbon dioxide. The system has been improved by using hot water instead of electricity or steam, making it more energy efficient than other carbon capture systems.

Thus, it is reliable enough to withstand thousands of cycles - experts assure.

Lee's team expanded the project into one of UCLA's high-end engineering labs, where students work on engines and other large industrial projects. It has a climate-controlled environmental chamber that allows for larger-scale experiments.

The researchers built a human-sized canister that draws air back in from outside the building. Indoors, the temperature, humidity, and wind speed can be controlled. The researchers use cellular blocks the size of a loaf of bread.

I think this is a great project. We are doing some real programs that can help the environment, says Soumitra Paira, a doctoral student at the University of California.

Professor Li claims that his technology has already proven to "reduce the heat required for desorption by 50%".

He is confident that such a system can play an important role in the fight against climate change, as demand for electricity is expected to increase in the coming years.

Global efforts to combat climate change could suffer a serious blow if US President Donald Trump pulls out of the Paris Agreement again.

