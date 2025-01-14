A new method of capturing CO2 from the air has been developed at the University of Cincinnati

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 122291 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 113054 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 121069 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 122645 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 152075 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 107314 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 150253 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104095 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113697 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117075 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 106087 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 134401 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 103913 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 110821 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 108520 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 122291 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 152075 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 150253 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 179785 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 169263 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 108515 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 110815 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 134395 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 128712 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 146394 views
Actual
A new method of capturing CO2 from the air has been developed at the University of Cincinnati

A new method of capturing CO2 from the air has been developed at the University of Cincinnati

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28908 views

Engineers have created a system to extract carbon dioxide from the atmosphere with a concentration of 420 parts per million. The technology uses hot water instead of electricity, making it 50% more energy efficient.

Until now, carbon capture and neutralization efforts have focused mainly on attempts to remove greenhouse gases from power plant and industrial emissions.

Transmits UNN with reference to Tech Xplore.

Chemical engineers have developed an effective way to extract carbon directly from the atmosphere. The University of Cincinnati has developed a system for removing carbon dioxide from the air with a concentration of about 420 parts per million. It is indicated that the process, although difficult, is promising and can be deployed almost anywhere.

For reference

University of Cincinnati professor Ju-Yup Lee explains that the ‘golden fleece’ of carbon capture is extracting carbon dioxide directly from the atmosphere. It's quite complicated. Until now, carbon capture has mainly focused on removing greenhouse gases at their source, such as emissions from power plants, oil refineries, concrete plants and other industries.

The concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is very low. It's like trying to take a handful of red ping-pong balls out of a soccer stadium full of white balls

he said.

On the way to clean hydrogen: scientists have created a unique catalyst that improves itself during operation09.01.25, 17:49 • 30715 views

Li and his students have developed a promising air-removal system that uses electricity to separate carbon dioxide.  The system has been improved by using hot water instead of electricity or steam, making it more energy efficient than other carbon capture systems. 

Thus, it is reliable enough to withstand thousands of cycles

- experts assure.

Lee's team expanded the project into one of UCLA's high-end engineering labs, where students work on engines and other large industrial projects. It has a climate-controlled environmental chamber that allows for larger-scale experiments.

Strategic Investment Council approves 92 projects for Ukraine's recovery in 202514.01.25, 18:05 • 43477 views

The researchers built a human-sized canister that draws air back in from outside the building. Indoors, the temperature, humidity, and wind speed can be controlled. The researchers use cellular blocks the size of a loaf of bread.

I think this is a great project. We are doing some real programs that can help the environment,

 says Soumitra Paira, a doctoral student at the University of California.

Professor Li claims that his technology has already proven to "reduce the heat required for desorption by 50%". 

He is confident that such a system can play an important role in the fight against climate change, as demand for electricity is expected to increase in the coming years.

Recall

Global efforts to combat climate change could suffer a serious blow if US President Donald Trump pulls out of the Paris Agreement again.

Scientists see one of the largest carbon-based molecules outside the solar system for the first time30.10.24, 17:05 • 18214 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Technologies
donald-trumpDonald Trump

Contact us about advertising