Strategic Investment Council approves 92 projects for Ukraine's recovery in 2025

In 2024, the Strategic Investment Council began its work and approved the Unified Public Investment Portfolio - 787 projects, of which 92 were selected for this year. In particular, the social sphere, infrastructure reconstruction, as well as demining and civil protection were identified as priority areas for recovery this year. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, reports UNN.

“With budgetary issues, the focus is on recovery. Ukraine is actively implementing public investment management reform. In 2024, the Strategic Investment Council started its work and approved the Unified Public Investment Portfolio - 787 projects, of which 92 projects were selected for this year,” Shmyhal said.

He noted that the Strategic Council has approved the priority areas of recovery this year:

the social sphere, where the focus is on rebuilding housing, education and science, healthcare, primarily shelter in schools, hospitals, etc. This is social protection and livelihood for Ukrainians;

rebuilding infrastructure: energy, including the protection of power facilities, transportation, water supply and sewerage;

cross-cutting sectors such as demining, emergency response, and civil protection, including large shelters based on the Finnish model.

“Supporting the private sector remains one of our priorities. We invest in the development of SMEs. We are counting on financial assistance from our partners to strengthen the relevant government programs. All these measures will create safe conditions, new jobs and contribute to economic development, which will also be an important prerequisite for the return of Ukrainians,” added Shmyhal.

