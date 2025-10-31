Cartoons with a spooky charm: what to watch for Halloween

For Halloween, we've gathered the most atmospheric cartoons, full of mysteries, humor, and a touch of fear. These stories about family, friendship, and acceptance will help create a festive mood and immerse you in a world of magical, yet slightly spooky, adventures.

Coraline

2009. Genre: animated film, shadow fantasy/children's horror-fantasy. Country of production: USA. Director: Henry Selick.

This cautionary tale reminds us how important it is to cherish our loved ones, understand their feelings, and care for each other.

The story centers on a girl named Coraline, who has quarreled with her parents and secretly dreams of another, ideal family. Her wish suddenly comes true: Coraline finds herself in a mysterious world where her "new" parents look like living dolls. They promise her a carefree, happy life, but in return, they ask her to do a terrible thing: replace her eyes with black buttons...

Corpse Bride

2005. Genre: animated, fantasy, romantic horror. Country: USA/

UK. Directors: Tim Burton and Mike Johnson.

This amazing animated film about life after death captivates the viewer with its mystical atmosphere and deep meaning. The main characters, Victor and Victoria, are preparing for their wedding, but their plans are ruined by an unexpected event.

During a wedding vow rehearsal in the forest, Victor, unsuspecting of any harm, accidentally proposes to... a corpse bride. Awakened from eternal sleep, the mysterious deceased takes his words seriously and takes the young man to the world of the dead, where amazing adventures and difficult trials of love and fate await him.

Ukraine calls for sanctions against the cartoon "Masha and the Bear" due to its ties with Russia

Coco

2017. Genre: animated, family, musical, fantasy. Country: USA. Directors: Lee Unkrich and Adrian Molina.

The plot of this touching cartoon unfolds around the Mexican holiday Day of the Dead, which has deep traditions and even influenced modern Halloween celebrations. 12-year-old Miguel dreams of becoming a musician, as his talent and love for music impress everyone.

However, the boy's family strictly forbids him from even touching instruments, because once music separated their ancestors: Miguel's great-great-grandfather left his family for the stage.

Trying to fulfill his dream, Miguel accidentally finds himself in the world of the dead. There he embarks on an amazing journey to find his idol Ernesto de la Cruz and uncover the truth about his own family, love, and true calling.

The Nightmare Before Christmas

1993. Genre: animated, fantasy, musical, family, dark humor. Country: USA. Director: Henry Selick. Producer/creator of the idea: Tim Burton.

The events of this cartoon take place in Halloween Town, where residents prepare for their favorite holiday every year, inventing new and new ways to scare people.

The main character is Jack Skellington, the most respected resident of the town, who is tired of the monotony of fears and darkness. One day, he accidentally finds himself in the magical Christmas Town, where light, joy, and warmth reign. Inspired by what he saw, Jack decides to combine two completely opposite holidays - Halloween and Christmas, creating something new and unusual.

Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animation

The Addams Family

2019. Genre: animated, comedy, family. Country: USA. Directors: Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan.

In this updated story, all the beloved characters reappear, but now new adventures await them in an unfamiliar town. The Addams family settles into their quirky house and continues to live as they are accustomed.

Despite her peculiarity, Wednesday attends a local school, where classmates avoid her due to her unusual behavior. She is already used to loneliness, but the family's peaceful life is suddenly disturbed by the famous TV presenter Margo Needler. The woman believes that the strange new neighbors spoil the ideal appearance of her town and begins to do everything possible to get rid of the Addamses.

Recall

UNN offers a selection of five horror films for Halloween, including "Saw X", "The Boogeyman", "The Cursed", "Halloween" and "Dark Harvest". These films promise mystical adventures and eerie events, perfect for watching with friends.

How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room