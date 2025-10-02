$41.220.08
Exclusive
01:54 PM • 3826 views
Online Gambling Monitoring: PlayCity Explains How It Will Work and When It Will Launch
Exclusive
01:45 PM • 8280 views
"Not holy angels": Expert explained why control over NABU needs to be strengthened
01:08 PM • 3400 views
Ukraine returned 185 defenders from Russian captivity, among them defenders of Mariupol and Chornobyl NPP - ZelenskyyPhoto
Exclusive
12:31 PM • 10860 views
How Ukrainians abroad can provide DNA samples to search for missing persons: the Ministry of Internal Affairs provided an answer
09:13 AM • 19558 views
Zelenskyy in Denmark: Ukraine proposes a European "Drone Wall" that should exist throughout Europe, not just in one country
October 2, 07:38 AM • 27258 views
Odesa was completely flooded during the bad weather: a commission was created to investigate the causes of the tragedy
October 2, 06:36 AM • 28876 views
Russian missile modernization outpaces Ukrainian Patriot defense system - Financial Times
October 2, 05:53 AM • 26696 views
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for deep strikes inside Russia - WSJ
October 2, 05:30 AM • 45399 views
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhoto
October 2, 03:16 AM • 20981 views
EU prepares tougher sanctions against Russia - Von der Leyen
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3384 views

Quentin Tarantino decided to combine two legendary parts of the film "Kill Bill". The premiere will take place on December 5.

Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animation

Quentin Tarantino fans received an unexpected surprise: the two volumes of the cult action film "Kill Bill" are now combined into one full-length four-hour film titled "Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair." The premiere will take place on December 5 in selected cinemas, with distribution handled by Lionsgate. This was reported by The Independent, writes UNN.

Details

The new version of the film includes an almost eight-minute exclusive animated sequence and a re-edited montage: the cliffhanger of the first volume and the introduction of the second, where Uma Thurman recounts the events of the previous film, have been removed.

I wrote and directed this as one film – and I'm very happy that fans can now see it in its complete form.

– Tarantino noted.

The new film runs for 4 hours and 7 minutes.

The director emphasized that the best viewing experience is provided by screening on a large screen in 70mm or 35mm format, so that "the blood and guts are visible in all their glory."

Previously, this version was rarely shown – a screening at the 2006 Cannes Film Festival received high praise. Many experts called the film Tarantino's best since "Pulp Fiction" and "Inglourious Basterds."

Writer Rowling calls Watson "ignorant" over transgender rights dispute – BBC30.09.25, 15:07 • 4245 views

Tarantino explained that, although "Kill Bill" is formally two films, he shot and wrote them as one big film.

It works great as two separate films, but the four-hour version has a completely different effect.

– he added.

The new version also features Uma Thurman, Lucy Liu, Daryl Hannah, and Michael Madsen, who passed away in July 2025.

Victoria Beckham hints at Spice Girls reunion at Oasis concert - Daily Mail29.09.25, 13:42 • 40756 views

Stepan Haftko

CultureUNN Lite