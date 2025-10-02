Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animation

Quentin Tarantino fans received an unexpected surprise: the two volumes of the cult action film "Kill Bill" are now combined into one full-length four-hour film titled "Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair." The premiere will take place on December 5 in selected cinemas, with distribution handled by Lionsgate. This was reported by The Independent, writes UNN.

Details

The new version of the film includes an almost eight-minute exclusive animated sequence and a re-edited montage: the cliffhanger of the first volume and the introduction of the second, where Uma Thurman recounts the events of the previous film, have been removed.

I wrote and directed this as one film – and I'm very happy that fans can now see it in its complete form. – Tarantino noted.

The new film runs for 4 hours and 7 minutes.

The director emphasized that the best viewing experience is provided by screening on a large screen in 70mm or 35mm format, so that "the blood and guts are visible in all their glory."

Previously, this version was rarely shown – a screening at the 2006 Cannes Film Festival received high praise. Many experts called the film Tarantino's best since "Pulp Fiction" and "Inglourious Basterds."

Tarantino explained that, although "Kill Bill" is formally two films, he shot and wrote them as one big film.

It works great as two separate films, but the four-hour version has a completely different effect. – he added.

The new version also features Uma Thurman, Lucy Liu, Daryl Hannah, and Michael Madsen, who passed away in July 2025.

