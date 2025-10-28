$42.070.07
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3180 views

Learn how to decorate your home for Halloween on a budget, using readily available materials and creative ideas. Create a festive atmosphere in every room, from the entrance to the kitchen, with minimal expense.

How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room

Halloween is a holiday that offers an opportunity to be creative in decorating your home. Even with a limited budget, you can quickly and effectively create a festive atmosphere. UNN has compiled a selection of ideas on how to budget-friendly decorate all main areas of the house: from the living room to the kitchen.

Entrance and facade

The first thing guests see is the door. You can decorate it without much expense: one of the simplest options is a wreath. For its creation, tree branches, threads, pieces of fabric or paper, which are easy to twist into a round shape, are suitable. Additionally, you can glue small pumpkins, cones, Christmas tree decorations, or spooky elements, for example, eyes cut from cardboard. Inscriptions "Happy Halloween" or "Beware" can be made independently and attached above the door or on the glass.

If possible, place LED candles or small lanterns on the windowsill or near the door. The light will immediately add atmosphere and create an effect of mystery. Even a simple garland with warm yellow or orange light, which can be found in stores like "Epicenter", "Metro", "Aurora" for 100-200 hryvnias, will create a festive mood. For an additional effect, you can hang fabric ghosts, cut from old sheets, on the door or near the entrance, simply by tying knots, thus separating the head from the body.

How to surprise guests on Halloween: five recipes for a terrifyingly delicious evening23.10.25, 17:10 • 65463 views

Living room

The living room is usually the center of the celebration. Here you can create a comprehensive decor with festive lighting and thematic details.

The main element is a pumpkin. It can be both real and decorative. The cost of a pumpkin in the market or supermarket starts from 50 hryvnias, which makes it affordable even with a limited budget. It is better to insert LED candles or small light bulbs inside. For safety, it is better to choose battery-powered options.

Another effective element is cobwebs. Cotton wool or threads can be stretched across the corners of the room, on furniture and chandeliers, creating an effect of neglect. Also, ready-made "cobwebs" can be purchased in the decor department for 30-50 UAH/pack: they are available in both white and black colors. Small plastic spiders or those made independently from black paper or foil will add realism to your cobwebs.

Decorating furniture and shelves will also add effectiveness. You can use old boxes as witch's chests, and small jars, in which you can pour water with added vegetable oil and dyes - as "potions". Red food coloring can be used to create a "blood" effect on the jars. For lighting, you can use garlands, hiding them behind glass jars or vases, which will create the effect of glowing "from within".

Ceiling and walls

From black cardboard or thick paper, you can cut out bats, ghosts, or spooky eyes and hang them on threads. It is important to place them at different heights - this will create volume and dynamics. For a "cobweb" effect, you can stretch threads from the chandelier to the walls or in the corners of the room.

If you have old photos or frames, you can decorate them with the same "cobwebs" and black stickers, for example, bats. Such trifles do not require large expenses, but they add a festive mood.

Kitchen and dining room

Place small pumpkins or decorative candles on the tables. Old jars with food coloring or jelly can serve as "bloody potions". Paper or cardboard decorations, for example, "scary labels", can be glued to jars of cereals, creating the atmosphere of a "witch's laboratory".

Textiles are also effective. Old napkins, sheets, or tablecloths can be dyed orange, black, or red, or decorated with appliqués in the form of spiders, pumpkins, and bats. For children and guests, you can make small "surprises" in thematic bags – for example, gummy candies in the form of teeth, worms, etc.

Halloween 2025: Top costumes that will make you unforgettable, not scary21.10.25, 10:50 • 73686 views

Additional details and effects

Music and smells significantly enhance the atmosphere: for this, you can play light spooky music or sounds of nature - wind, thunder, the cry of an owl or wolves. Smells of cinnamon, caramel, and pumpkin will also add mysticism.

Lighting effects are another budget-friendly move. Garlands, table lamps with colored lampshades, or LED strips will create a sense of magic and will not make a hole in the budget.

If you have children, you can involve them in the process of making decor. This is not only saving money, but also an interesting pastime. They can cut out figures, paint pumpkins, make paper garlands. You can also use old toys, including dolls - turn them into "spooky friends" of the holiday.

So, budget-friendly home decoration for Halloween is quite real. The main expenses are 1-2 pumpkins, LED lamps or candles, threads, cotton wool, black cardboard, and paints. Using imagination and improvised materials, you can create a festive atmosphere in any room. Even a small decor will lift the festive mood.

5 classic Halloween punches: warm up and get into the holiday spirit27.10.25, 18:54 • 54609 views

Alona Utkina

CultureUNN LiteLife hackPublications